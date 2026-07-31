Route 61 in Perry County Reduced for Sidewalk Repairs

Sikeston― Route 61 in Perry County will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform sidewalk repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Sutterer Place to Fairview Way in Perryville, Missouri.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, August 17 through Friday, August 21 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, please contact Resident Engineer Kevin Plott at (573) 472-9034, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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