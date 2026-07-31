Single lane closure on SB MO 291 River Bridge for utility work, August 3

JACKSON COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will conduct a single lane closure on the southbound 291 River Bridge on Monday, August 3 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. for utility work. This is not a complete closure, but motorists may experience delays. All work is weather permitting.

This work is a part of a bigger project that will include replacement of the northbound bridge and rehabilitation of the southbound bridge. The northbound bridge (Liberty Bend Bridge) has been in use since 1949 and while safe, it is scheduled to be replaced to meet current design standards. For more details about the project, please visit: 291 River Bridge Design-Build Project | Missouri Department of Transportation

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pat attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching, or mowing. They can also be short-term, temporary lane closures to make repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at //www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for workzone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).