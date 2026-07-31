Titan 1-A Cleanup Project Advances Toward Next Phase with New Project Manager

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Sacramento District continues to advance environmental restoration efforts at the former Titan 1-A Missile Complex in Lincoln, California, as the project moves closer to identifying a preferred cleanup approach.

Mr. Guy Romine has joined the USACE team as the new Project Manager for the Titan 1-A Formerly Used Defense Sites (FUDS) project. Romaine will lead coordination of ongoing environmental investigation and cleanup activities and serve as a key point of contact for project partners, regulators, community members, and the Restoration Advisory Board (RAB).

“I look forward to working with the community and our project partners as we continue through this important phase of the Titan 1-A cleanup process,” said Romine. “Keeping stakeholders informed and maintaining open communication will remain a priority as we move toward future cleanup decisions.”

The Titan 1-A project is currently advancing through the Feasibility Study and Proposed Plan phases of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) process. The Feasibility Study evaluates potential cleanup alternatives and recommends options for addressing environmental contamination at the site.

In June 2026, the project team revised the Feasibility Study to address comments from the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board. The revised document is undergoing final review and is now available for public review on the project website. A fact sheet summarizing the cleanup alternatives evaluated in the Feasibility Study is also available.

The project team is also continuing work on the draft Proposed Plan, which identifies the preferred cleanup approach based on the alternatives evaluated in the Feasibility Study. Once finalized, the Proposed Plan will be shared with the community, and USACE anticipates hosting a public meeting in January 2027 to provide an opportunity for residents and stakeholders to ask questions and provide feedback before a final cleanup decision is made.

Additional field activities will continue as part of the environmental investigation. Groundwater monitoring is scheduled for September 2026, when a small field crew will collect samples from existing groundwater wells throughout and near the Titan 1-A site. The results from these monitoring events help USACE evaluate site conditions and track changes in groundwater and soil vapor contamination over time.

USACE recognizes the community’s concerns regarding wildfire prevention and safety during field activities. The project team is taking precautions to reduce wildfire risks, including coordinating vegetation management activities with the property owner and implementing safe work practices during field activities.

USACE remains committed to transparency and meaningful community engagement throughout the Titan 1-A cleanup process. The project team will continue providing updates through the project website, Restoration Advisory Board meetings, and community communications as the project progresses.

For more information about the Titan 1-A cleanup project, including project documents and upcoming meeting information, visit [www.CleanupTitan1A.com](http://www.cleanuptitan1a.com/).