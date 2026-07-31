Maine DOE Update – July 31, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Maine DOE Annual Summit Brings Maine Educators Together for a Day of Learning, Collaboration, and Inspiration

Educators, school leaders, and education partners from across Maine gathered at Thomas College in Waterville on July 29 for the 2026 Maine Department of Education (DOE) Annual Summit, kicking off the three-day ElevatED professional learning experience with a day centered on collaboration, innovation, and practical strategies to support students across the state. The Summit was followed by the second annual Every Teacher a Leader Conference, held July 30-31 in partnership with Educate Maine and the Teach Maine Center. | More

Maine DOE, Educate Maine Announce Semifinalists for 2027 Maine Teacher of the Year

Eight exceptional educators from across the state are semifinalists for 2027 Maine Teacher of the Year. On Thursday, July 23, 2026, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Educate Maine officially announced these semifinalists, who will deliver keynote speeches, submit professional portfolios, and participate in an expert panel discussion about educational equity, teacher leadership, and education policy as part of the next phase of the Maine State Teacher of the Year selection process. | More

Lewiston High School Teacher Donna Olsen Named 2026 Maine History Teacher of the Year

Since 2004, the Gilder Lehrman Institute’s History Teacher of the Year recognition program has recognized exceptional K-12 educators for their remarkable work in teaching American history. The program celebrates one outstanding teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and U.S. Territories and recognizes educators for their dedication, creativity, and effective use of primary sources. Nominees are recommended by students, colleagues, or school leaders and selected by state committees of historians and educators. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Presque Isle High School Pathways Program Supports Student Success Through Alternative Education

Presque Isle High School’s Pathways Program, part of MSAD 1, is an alternative education program that serves students in grades 9-12 from Presque Isle, Mapleton, Chapman, Castle Hill, and Westfield. The program provides a safe, supportive environment where students reconnect with learning through flexible instruction, personalized schedules, academic support, and positive relationships with staff. Through these opportunities, students build the academic, social, and life skills needed for graduation and post-secondary success. | More

Bruce Whittier Middle School Students Put Fire Science Skills to the Test in 15th Season of ‘MidKnight FireSlayers’

This spring, the Bruce M. Whittier Middle School “MidKnight FireSlayers” celebrated the completion of their 15th season in partnership with Poland Fire Rescue. The MidKnight FireSlayers program provides middle school students with hands-on learning experiences in fire safety and fire science, guided by a dedicated team of firefighters and educators. | More

Calais Elementary Summer Program Demonstrates the Power of High-Quality Summer Learning

This summer, Calais Elementary School demonstrated what is possible when evidence-based instruction, strong community partnerships, and engaging learning experiences come together to support student success. | More

New Regional ELO Program Is Growing Tomorrow’s Real Estate Professionals

A new regional Extended Learning Opportunity (ELO) pilot has given students in southern Maine a firsthand look at careers in real estate, demonstrating how strategic partnerships between schools and local businesses can expand career-connected learning opportunities across several school districts while helping students build valuable professional networks. | More

Space Week Maine 2026: Inspiring the Next Generation of Explorers

At its best, education does more than transfer knowledge; it sparks wonder. That spirit was alive across the state throughout Space Week Maine 2026 this spring, as classrooms, auditoriums, and learning spaces were transformed into launchpads for discovery—not by rockets alone but by curiosity. | More

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