Statehouse Spotlight with Sen. Schmitt: Celebrating Our State

By State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper)

It's that time of year when our state celebrates its heritage at the Indiana State Fair.

This year's fair runs from Friday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 23, and will be closed on Mondays.

The fair will have plenty of activities for the entire family and will specifically honor the state's baseball history.

Presented by the Indianapolis Indians, the fair will have a wiffle ball diamond for fans to stop and play at during their visit.

Our state's agriculture heritage will also be on display as 4-Hers from across Indiana showcase the livestock and other projects they worked so hard on over the last year.

Two local farms will also be featured as Featured Farmers this year. The Featured Farmer program gives fairgoers a chance to hear from local farms through daily live chats in the Glass Barn.

Gibson County's Greer Farm will be the Featured Farmers on Aug. 8, while Dubois County's Fischer Farms will be featured on Aug. 9.

Of course, there will also be plenty of entertainment and food that all Hoosiers can enjoy.

I am excited to see what this year's state fair has in store and encourage the residents of Senate District 48 to visit.

As always, constituents can reach out to me with any questions or concerns by email at s48@iga.in.gov or by phone at 1-800-382-9467.

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State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper) represents Senate District 48,

which includes Crawford, Dubois, Gibson, Perry, Pike and Spencer counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.