Staunton District Traffic Alert for August 3 – 7, 2026

STAUNTON – The following is a list of maintenance and construction work that may affect traffic in the VDOT Staunton District, which consists of 11 counties in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a change from last week’s report.



ALLEGHANY COUNTY



INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Exit 21, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations along on- and off-ramps, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of August 4 – 10.

*NEW* Mile marker 22 to 26, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along the exit 24 off-ramp for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Exit 24, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations along off-ramp, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of August 5 – 13.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Forty Two Road) – Shoulder closures for mowing operations near Route 744 (Staunton Road) intersection, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Route 60 (East Madison Street) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures between Covington city limits and Valley Ridge Road for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of August 20.

*NEW* Route 60 Business (West Ridgeway Street) – Shoulder closures for mowing operations between Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) and Clifton Forge western town limits, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 648 (Horse Mountain View) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between I-64 interchange and Mall Road for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of August 20.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, shoulder repairs, pothole repairs, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.



BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Overnight mobile traffic control for pavement marker replacement between Route 629 (McClung Drive) and Route 42 (Cowpasture River Highway), 7 p.m. to 7 a. m. through Thursday night.

Route 42 (Cowpasture River Highway) – Overnight mobile traffic control for pavement marker replacement between the Alleghany County line and Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road), 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.





ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY



INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.



INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 177, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of August 3 – October 1.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 188 to 192, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for shoulder repairs, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.



PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures at various locations between Route 785 (Sam Houston Way) and Route 251 (Link Road) for mowing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 608 (Forge Road) and FR-Route 879 (Bares Woods Lane), 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday (August 1-2).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 609 (Red Mill Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 692 (Cedar Creek Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 629 (Waterloo Trail) – Stop-and-proceed traffic control near intersection with Route 850 (West Midland Trail) for replacement Kerrs Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.





HIGHLAND COUNTY



PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Overnight mobile traffic control for pavement marker replacements between town of Monterey and West Virginia line, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of August 4 – 12.

Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Temporary traffic signal in operation 24/7 between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) for Strait Creek bridge replacement. Estimated completion August 2027.

*NEW* Route 250 (Highland Turnpike/Mountain Turnpike) – Overnight mobile traffic control for pavement marker replacements between Augusta County line and West Virginia line, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of August 4 – 12.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.



SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, and adding stone to unpaved roads, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.





AUGUSTA COUNTY



INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 94 to 97, eastbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. through the night of August 13.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 218 to 214, southbound – Overnight mobile right lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the nights of August 6 – September 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 218 to 222, northbound and southbound – Brief closure for overhead utility work between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday (August 2).

Mile marker 221 to 222, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of August 3 – 13.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight full closure northbound for traffic shift preparations, 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday (August 8-9). Follow Detour Route C. Overnight single lane closures at various locations for sign and barrier work, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday to Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 East 24/7. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project with estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

*NEW* Mile marker 225 to 234, northbound – Overnight mobile right lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the nights of August 6 – September 29.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Overnight mobile traffic control for pavement marker installations between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of August 9 – 19.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound overnight single lane closures for paving operations between Waynesboro western city limits and Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of August 9 – September 3.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Westbound overnight single lane closures around I-81 interchange for overhead bridge demolition, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Work related to I-81 widening project.

*UPDATE* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight closures of on-ramps to I-81 north and south from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday night (August 8). Ramp closures are for traffic shift preparations. Follow posted detour.

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound overnight right lane closures for utility work between Route 792 (Brand Station Road) and Route 638 (Desper Hollow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of August 27.

*NEW* Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Overnight mobile traffic control for pavement marker installations between Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) and Route 708 (Miss Phillips Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of August 9 – 19.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound overnight closure of exit 225 on-ramp to I-81 south from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday night (August 8). Ramp closures are for traffic shift. Follow posted detour. Work related to I-81 widening project. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile lane closures and mobile traffic control for pavement marker installations between Route 11 (Commerce Road) and Route 254 (New Hope Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of August 9 – 19.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Westbound right shoulder closures for road foundation work between I-81 interchange and Route 11 (Lee Highway) interchange, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.



SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Single lane closures or turn lane closures as needed near Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays. Traffic restrictions are for intersection and roadway improvements with estimated completion in early August.

*NEW* Route 637 (Jericho Road) – Closed to through traffic Thursday and Friday between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 635 (Ramsey Road) for railroad crossing repairs. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 642 (Mule Academy Road) – Closed to through traffic Monday through Wednesday between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) for railroad crossing repairs. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) – Flagger traffic control as needed near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays. Traffic restrictions are for intersection and roadway improvements with estimated completion in early August.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.



ROCKINGHAM COUNTY



INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 240, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027.

*NEW* Mile marker 240 to 246, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to midnight Tuesday.

Mile marker 240 to 251, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening/widening and line marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening with completion scheduled for June 2032. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single-lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for late August. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour.

*NEW* Mile marker 246 to 244, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for Route 253 overpass bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of August 3 – 14.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Southbound turn-lane closures and travel-lane shifts for sidewalk installation between Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated project completion fall 2027.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound right lane closures for bridge inspection between Elkton town limits and Business Route 33 interchange, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in late August.

*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg) – Overnight westbound right lane closures for bridge work over I-81, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of August 3 – 14.

Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 613 (Mountain Road) and Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28.

Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 824 (Bennett Run Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic control between Route 865 (Bergton Road/Dovesville Road) and Tough Street for work on the bridge over Bennett Run, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through August 13. The road will be narrowed to one lane at the bridge.

Route 867 (North River Road) – Closed through Thursday between Mount Crawford town limits and Route 693 (Fairview Road) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge. Follow posted detour.



PAGE COUNTY



PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 211/340 – Eastbound and westbound mobile lane closures between Route 646 (Ganders Drive) and Route 644 (Big Oak Road) for pavement marking, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

*NEW* Route 340 – Flagger traffic control between Route 648 (Sandy Hook Road) and Warren County line for utility work, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 618 (Dovel Hollow Road) – Stop and proceed traffic control for installation of box culverts just south of Route 638 (Honeyville Road), July 13 through September 18.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.





SHENANDOAH COUNTY



INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 266 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. August 6 through the night of September 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 283 to 291, northbound and southbound – Slow-roll traffic control (rolling roadblocks) for utility work, 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday (August 9).

Mile marker 288 to 292, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through night of November 30. Weekend work hours vary.

Mile marker 294 to 299, Overnight single lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike/Main Street, Woodstock) – Overnight mobile traffic control between Route 672 (Chapman Landing Road) and Lakeview Drive for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through August 30.

*NEW* Route 11 (Congress Street, New Market) – Flagger traffic control between Lee Street and Old Cross Road (Route 211) for paving operations, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 42 (Senedo Road/West Reservoir Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 11 (Main Street, Woodstock) and Route 683 (Honeysuckle Avenue) for pavement marking operations, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.

*NEW* Route 55/48 (Front Royal Road/John Marshall Highway) – Mobile traffic control between Warren County line and Route 628 (Old Grade Road) for pavement marking operations, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.

*NEW* Route 185 (Stoney Creek Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 686 (South Ox Road) and Route 11 (South Main Street, Edinburg) for pavement marking operations, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.

*NEW* Route 211 (West Lee Highway) – Mobile traffic control between Rockingham County line and I-81 interchange for pavement marking operations, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.

Route 211 (East Lee Highway, New Market) – Flagger traffic control between North Congress Street (Route 211) and Travellers Court for sidewalk construction, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 28.

Route 263 (Orkney Grade) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 721 (Kelly Road) and Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 7.

*NEW* Route 292 (Mount Jackson Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) and I-81 interchange for pavement marking operations, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 758 (Cemetery Road) – Closed to through traffic for utility construction between Water Street (town of Woodstock) and Route 668 (French Woods Road), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 11. Follow posted detour.



FREDERICK COUNTY



INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 302, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures southbound from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Single shoulder closures 24/7 through January 2028. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.

Mile marker 301 to 308, northbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 314 to 316, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through night of September 30. Weekend work hours vary.

Mile marker 322 to 320, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 17.

*NEW* Mile marker 324 to 300, southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. August 6 through the night of September 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike/Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Ross Street (Winchester) and Route 659 (Burnt Factory Road) for pavement marking operations, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound and southbound overnight right lane closures near I-81 interchange for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7p.m. Wednesday night.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike/Valley Pike) – Mobile traffic control between West Virginia state line and Warren County line for pavement marking operations, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound right lane closures between Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) interchange and Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) interchange for inspection of Merrimans Lane overpass bridge, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 642/847 (Tasker Road/Hillandale Lane) and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for pavement marking operations, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike/Millwood Pike) – Mobile traffic control between West Virginia state line and Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) for pavement marking operations, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.

*NEW* Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Mobile traffic control between West Virginia state line and Shenandoah County line for pavement marking operations, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.

*NEW* Route 127 (Bloomery Pike) – Mobile traffic control between West Virginia state line and Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) for pavement marking operations, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.

*NEW* Route 259 (Carpers Pike) – Mobile traffic control between West Virginia state line and Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) for pavement marking operations, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.

*NEW* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Mobile traffic control between Route 11 (Main Street, Stephens City) and Route 340/522 (Front Royal Pike) for pavement marking operations, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike/Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Southbound single lane closures or flagger traffic control between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. August 3 – 24. *NEW* Route 522/340 (North Frederick Pike/Front Royal Pike) Northbound and southbound single lane closures between West Virginia state line and Warren County line for pavement marking operations, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed near Route 682 (Milburn Road) for roadway relocation. Expected completion October 2027.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed near Route 661 (Redbud Road) for relocation of Redbud Road. Expected completion October 2027.

Route 676 (Warm Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 677 (Old Baltimore Road) and Route 671 (Green Spring Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 21.

Route 707 (Hollow Road) – Road closed and detour in place for bridge work between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and Route 610 (Muse Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 28.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility work on parts of Route 628 (Middle Road), Route 629 (Laurel Grove Road), Route 631 (Marlboro Road), Route 648 (Passage Road), Route 649 (Springdale Road), Route 671 (Green Spring Road), Route 1194 (Serviceberry Court) and Route 1195 (Bunchberry Ridge Court), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 28.





CLARKE COUNTY



PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right lane closures between Frederick County line and Route 601 (Blueridge Mountain Road) for pavement marker operations, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 6 through September 30.

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures for bridge maintenance between Business Route 7 (Audley Lane/East Main Street, Berryville) and Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) interchange, 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Business Route 7 (Main Street, Berryville) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking operations between intersections with Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway), 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 through September 30.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound single lane closures between Route 638 (Howellsville Road) and Fauquier County line for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound mobile traffic control for pavement marking operations between the Frederick County line and the Fauquier County line, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 - September 30.

*UPDATE* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Westbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) and Route 606 (Mount Carmel Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 28.

*NEW* Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) and Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway)

for pavement marking operations, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking operations between Route 522/277 (Fairfax Pike/Front Royal Pike) and the West Virginia line, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.

Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 522/277 (Stonewall Jackson Highway/Fairfax Highway) and Route 620 (Browntown Road/Pyletown Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Route 522 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Mobile traffic control between Route 277/340 (Fairfax Pike/Lord Fairfax Highway) and Frederick County line, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.



SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.





WARREN COUNTY



INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 1 to 6, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Weekend work hours vary. Estimated completion October 30.

Mile marker 2 to 0, westbound – Shoulder closures for road work related to I-81 southbound widening, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 2028.



INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures northbound from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Single shoulder closures 24/7 through January 2028. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. August 6 through the night of September 19.



PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 638 (Fiery Run/Freezeland Road) and Front Royal town limits for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of August 5 – 18.

*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road/John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking operations between the Shenandoah County line and the Front Royal eastern town limits, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.

*NEW* Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking operations between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and I-66 interchange, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking operations between the Page County line and Frederick County line, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.

Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 674 (Limeton Church Road) and Route 605 (Poor House Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 24.

Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Southbound overnight single-lane closures between Route 639 (Ashby Station Road) and Route 661 (Fairground Road) for safety improvements, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through November 1.

Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Northbound overnight single-lane closures between Route 658 (Rockland Road) and Country Club Road for safety improvements, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through November 1.

*NEW* Route 522 (Remount Road/Winchester Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking operations between the Rappahannock County line and the Clarke County line, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 3 – September 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 679 (Catlett Mountain Road/South River Road) for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 615 (Hall Road/Wakeman Road) and Route 646 (Esteppe Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 28.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility work on parts of Route 632 (Fetchett Road) and Route 631 (Gooney Manor Loop), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 28.



For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

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The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.