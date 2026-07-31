Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission Accepting Applications for Seventh Judicial Circuit Vacancy ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Seventh Judicial Circuit (Putnam County) following the retirement of Judge Mark A. Sorsaia, effective today, July 31, 2026.

Applicants for the judicial vacancy must complete the application, available here, and submit it by email to JVAC@wv.gov or by mail to:

Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission

c/o Office of General Counsel to the Governor

Office of the Governor

State Capitol

1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Completed applications, along with letters of recommendation or comment, must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Late submissions may not be considered. Interviews are scheduled to be held in Charleston on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

For additional information about the application process, contact the Office of General Counsel at 304-558-2000.