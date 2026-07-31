DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness

The Defense Logistics Agency has forged a new logistical powerhouse, unifying its land, maritime, and aviation supply chains into a single command dedicated to warfighter readiness: DLA Weapons Support.

The historic transition, which integrates two centers of excellence into a single supply chain manager, was marked by ceremonies July 23 in Richmond, Virginia, and July 24 at the Defense Supply Center Columbus.

The events began at Defense Supply Center Richmond, where DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly presided over the deactivation of DLA Aviation and the relinquishment of command by Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Launey. The following day in Columbus, Simerly ushered in the new era of readiness through the casing of one flag and the unfurling of another, signifying the deactivation of DLA Land and Maritime and the official activation of DLA Weapons Support.

During the Columbus ceremony, Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor assumed command of DLA Weapons Support. Recognizing the significance of the milestone, Simerly noted that combining two major subordinate commands was a historic move for DLA, but one that was necessary to meet a dynamic and contested logistics environment.

“This unified command strengthens our ability to sustain weapon systems across the joint force with speed, precision and unity of effort,” Simerly said. “It gives commanders a single integrated partner, industry a clearer demand signal and the warfighter a stronger, more agile logistics backbone.”

Simerly emphasized that creating DLA Weapons Support was a strategic decision driven by changes in the global operational environment that “require speed, precision and seamless integration across every domain.”

“Standing up DLA Weapons Support is a commitment to meeting the demands of contested logistics, global operations and the accelerating pace of modern warfare,” Simerly said. “And it is a promise that we will continue to evolve, innovate and deliver for those who rely on us.”

Headquartered at the Defense Supply Center Columbus, DLA Weapons Support integrates the agency’s two Class IX supply centers into a single supply chain manager for more than 2.5 million spare and repair parts used on more than 4,200 weapon systems across the joint force. More than 6,300 employees operate out of its two primary logistics hubs at DSCC and Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, along with more than 50 forward sites worldwide.

Honoring Legacies, Forging a Unified Future

In her remarks, Treanor emphasized that the new command builds upon the foundations of its predecessors.

“This new chapter is not just about a new command; it’s about the convergence of people, of purpose, and distinguished legacies…to build for the future,” Treanor said. “And that future demands unified, seamless support for the warfighter. That is our single purpose.”

She underscored that casing the colors of DLA Aviation and DLA Land and Maritime does not represent an end but a continuation of their storied legacies. DLA Land and Maritime rolled out the agency’s first business systems modernization, pioneered a Humvee prime vendor program that saved the Army over $100 million, and maintained unprecedented material availability for the Navy's nuclear propulsion program. DLA Aviation had a similar impact over its 16-year existence, proving critical to American airpower.

“The combined team from both those organizations will continue to do what they have done for decades — keeping the skies dominated by American airpower and our ground and sea forces moving with unyielding momentum,” she said.

Treanor likened the unification to creating a high-performance tactical alloy, where two distinct metals are subjected to intense heat and pressure to yield an entirely new material—one exponentially stronger and more lethal.

“We are not simply bolting organizations together,” she noted. “We are forging a unified future.”

Marching Orders: A Plan for the Future

Treanor called on the combined workforce to embrace the daily work of fusing their strengths to build the most resilient supply chain possible. To guide the new command, she outlined three key operational pillars.

The first, Establishing ‘Gold Standard’ Operations, directs the command to identify the most effective, battle-tested practices from across the enterprise. Whether a process originates in Columbus, Richmond, a shipyard or a Depot Level Reparable site, if it represents the best way to support the mission, it will be adopted as the single, unified standard.

The second pillar is Eliminating Duplication. Teams across DLA Weapons Support are tasked with identifying and removing duplicative processes and bureaucratic friction that hinder speed and efficiency. “If a process does not make us faster or more accurate for the warfighter, we’re leaving it in the past,” Treanor said.

The third pillar, Automation and Data, commits the new command to aggressively incorporating automation and data analytics into its daily battle rhythms. The goal is to free up the workforce from repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus on complex, strategic problem-solving that machines cannot replicate.

These pillars, Treanor said, are all aimed at providing more cost-effective, rapid and improved support. “A warfighter on the front line doesn’t care if a critical component is classified as an aviation part, a maritime valve, or a land vehicle sensor,” she explained. “They only care that it arrives on time, and that it works when their life depends on it.”

Recognizing Excellence

Reflecting on the journey toward unification, Treanor praised the workforce for their dedication throughout the transition.

“This integration was a monumental undertaking,” she remarked. “But, from the beginning, the spirit of partnership, dedication and shared sacrifice exemplifies the excellence that defines our weapon support team.” She highlighted the work of two leaders instrumental in guiding the transition: Chrissy Schall, DLA Weapons Support (Columbus) operations director, and Chris Collins, who served in the same capacity for DLA Weapons Support (Richmond).

“Chris and Chrissy each would tell you that this transformation has been about the team and the people supporting them, but I assure you that we would not be as well-positioned for success were it not for the efforts of these two specific leaders,” Treanor said.

For their efforts, Schall and Collins were awarded DLA’s prestigious McNamara Icon Award.

Simerly echoed that vision, looking ahead to the command reaching full operational capability.

“This new command will build upon the powerful legacies of its predecessors to deliver enhanced readiness and lethality to our warfighters across the globe through improved performance,” Simerly said. “The expertise, partnerships, and mission focus that have lived here for decades now anchor a command built for the future.”