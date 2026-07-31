Two Augusta County Roads Closed Next Week for Rail Crossing Work

STAUNTON – Parts of Route 642 (Mule Academy Road) and Route 637 (Jericho Road) in Augusta County are scheduled to be closed during the week of Aug. 3-7, 2026. Both roads are in the Fishersville area, and will be closed for at least two days for railroad crossing maintenance.

Route 642 is scheduled to be closed Monday through Wednesday, Aug 3-5. The following detours will be in place:

Drivers approaching from the south (Augusta Health area) will go north on Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) and then west on Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) to return to Route 642.

Drivers approaching from the north (Route 250) will go east on Route 250 and then south on Route 285 to return to Route 642.

Route 637 is scheduled to be closed Thursday and Friday, Aug 6-7. The following detours will be in place:

Drivers approaching from the south (Augusta Expo area) will go south on Route 635 (Ramsey Road), north on Route 608/285 (Tinkling Spring Road) and then west on Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) to return to Route 637.

Drivers approaching from the north (Route 250) will go east on Route 250, south on Route 285/608 and then north on Route 635 to return to Route 637.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts. News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.