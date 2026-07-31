TRAFFIC ALERT: ROAD CLOSURE ON INDEPENDENCE ROAD

HAGERSTOWN, MD (July 31, 2026) – The Washington County Highway Department announces an upcoming road closure on Independence Road, between Route 40 and Wiles Gambit Spur. The closure will take place on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. Alternative routes will be available for motorists.

For further information, please contact Washington County’s Public Relations and Marketing Department at [email protected].