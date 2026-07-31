Governor Lamont Statement on the Recent Spread of Misinformation

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement:

“On July 13, Cooper Whiteside, a Danbury resident and Bridgeport police officer, and Brittany Islami, a New Milford resident and mother of three, were tragically killed in a motor vehicle crash in Danbury. I’ve heard how devoted Officer Whiteside was to his family and how he dedicated his life to helping others even before joining the force. Brittany was a loving mother to three young children who deserved many more years with them. By all accounts, these two people brought joy to the lives of those who knew them, and their loss is profound. My heart breaks for their loved ones, and my thoughts are with them and the Bridgeport Police Department in this time of grief.

“I am grateful that Danbury Police investigated thoroughly and made an arrest in this case. Driving under the influence is unacceptable, and these lives should never have been lost. The accused is entitled to due process, but people who break the law and endanger or hurt others must be held accountable. I hope justice prevails for Officer Whiteside, Brittany Islami, and their families.

“In the days since, online speculation has outpaced the facts. Here is what we know:

The woman charged in these deaths has been identified by Danbury Police as Melissa Esperanza Ramirez of Stamford.

The Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed she was never issued a driver’s license by the State of Connecticut, and the Secretary of State confirmed she was not registered to vote.

Personal information belonging to a New Britain resident who has a similar name and birthdate as the accused, but who has no connection to this case, has been circulated online as if she were the accused.

The Danbury Police Department has publicly asked people to stop sharing information misidentifying the New Britain resident as the accused.

“As a result of misinformation pushed in a rush to advance a political agenda, an innocent woman has had her personal details spread across social media and is now facing threats over a crime she had nothing to do with. Social media rewards speed over accuracy, but there are real-world consequences when that habit meets a tragedy like this one. I’m asking everyone, and especially members of the media and elected officials, to slow down and verify information before sharing.

“This misinformation has also been used to cast doubt on the integrity of Connecticut’s elections. That also deserves a direct response: Connecticut’s elections are safe, secure, and accessible. Voter registration and voting are subject to checks at multiple levels. We have bipartisan administration of elections in all 169 towns, paper ballots, rigorous list maintenance, and post-election audits. A procedural lapse in one case, and a case of mistaken identity in another, are not evidence that a system serving 2.4 million registered voters is broken. That overgeneralization defies statistics, facts, and evidence. Connecticut voters should have full confidence in the security of our elections.

“The focus at this time should be on remembering Officer Whiteside and Brittany Islami and allowing their families and communities to grieve. Their tragedy should not be used as a prop to push a false, partisan narrative, and no one should face threats and fear for their safety because online sleuths decided to skip the facts. My hope is that as this case moves through the courts, we can extend both accountability and basic decency to everyone this tragedy has touched.”