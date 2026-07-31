Paramount Roofing Welcomes David Mikho As New Sales Representative

David Mikho

Mikho, A Sterling Heights Native, Joins The Metro Detroit Roofing Team On July 16, 2026

DETROIT , MI, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DETROIT, July 30, 2026 — Paramount Roofing has added David Mikho to its sales team as a Sales Representative, effective July 16, 2026. Mikho comes from Sterling Heights, Michigan, and joins the company's Metro Detroit operation. Mikho cited the company's standing in the industry as a key reason for making the move."I wanted to join a company with a great reputation and a strong team culture," said Mikho. "It's a great opportunity to keep learning and growing in the home exterior remodeling industry."When asked what he is looking forward to most in his new role, Mikho was direct."Building great relationships with the team, helping homeowners, and continuing to grow professionally," Mikho answered.Colleagues at Paramount Roofing have already noted the energy he brings to the team. Mikho describes one of his talents as “bringing positive energy to the people around me.”Sterling Heights sits within Macomb County, one of the Metro Detroit communities Paramount Roofing serves. Mikho's familiarity with the region allows him to have an experienced approach when working with homeowners across the company's service area.About Paramount RoofingParamount Roofing is a roofing and exterior contractor serving Detroit, Michigan, with offices in Romeo, Oxford and Plymouth. Founded in 2011, the company provides homeowners with roof replacement, roof repair, siding replacement and window installation. More information is available at paramountbuildinginc.com.

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