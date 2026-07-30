CIW equine therapy pilot program making strides

The California Institution for Women (CIW) at Corona recently welcomed Rebel Ranch and their equine therapy program.

This equine-assisted therapy is a structured, trauma-informed intervention in which participants interact with horses through activities such as grooming, leading and ground-based exercises. These are all conducted under the supervision of trained and certified equine professionals.

Because horses are highly responsive to human emotions and behavior, they provide immediate, nonjudgmental feedback. This helps participants develop self-awareness, emotional regulation, effective communication and healthy relationship skills.

For incarcerated women, equine therapy can enhance self-esteem, reduce anxiety and stress, improve coping skills, build trust and empathy, and strengthen resilience.

“It is particularly beneficial for individuals with histories of trauma, mental illness, or substance use disorders by promoting recovery, treatment engagement and personal growth,” said organizers. “As part of a comprehensive mental health program, equine therapy complements traditional treatment while fostering hope, responsibility, and skills to support successful reintegration into the community.”

According to Rebel Ranch and CIW, the pilot program is eight weeks, one hour per week. There are 10 participants per group with four groups total. These 40 participants were chosen out of a lottery of nearly 200 applicants.

“Many people were integral to this success including Associate Warden Delinia Lewis, Heath Care CEO Jim Elliot, Isaac Loera for finding funding while getting headquarters approval, and custody staff,” said organizers.

Learn more about the Rebel Ranch organization on their website.

Submitted by Lt. A. Avina

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