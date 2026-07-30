Rep Woolford: Accountability restores trust for Michigan veterans

Rep. Jason Woolford (R-Howell) today released the following statement following the removal of Kimberly Napoleon from the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund Board after discrepancies involving her military record and publicly claimed service history, amid allegations that she made false claims about her military service:

“Stolen valor is not a victimless act. It exploits the sacrifice of the men and women who answered our nation’s call, many of whom endured combat, injury, and lifelong hardship. Every false claim of military service or unearned decoration steals recognition from those who legitimately earned it.

“The Michigan Veterans Trust Fund exists to serve veterans, not to become overshadowed by questions surrounding the credibility of one of its members. The decision to remove Kimberly Napoleon was the correct one, because trust cannot exist where credibility has been lost.

“I earned the title of United States Marine Veteran through discipline, sacrifice, and service alongside men and women who lived our core values every day. I learned that integrity isn’t optional. You don’t exaggerate your service, and you don’t claim honors you didn’t earn. Stolen valor isn’t just dishonest, it is a disgrace to every Marine, Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Guardian, and Coast Guardsman who put on the uniform and served honorably.

“Today’s action helps restore confidence, but it should also serve as a reminder that protecting the honor of our veterans requires constant vigilance. Michigan owes every veteran honesty, integrity, and leaders worthy of the trust placed in them. I will continue working to ensure that those values are never compromised.”