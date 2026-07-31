Hangzhou Tuya Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Five Reputable AI Development Platform Service Providers in China: Empowering Efficient AI Driven Application Innovation

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZHEJIANG, China, July 31, 2026 —A comprehensive overview of leading platforms driving AI application innovation in China's developer ecosystemThe global AI Development Platform market is valued at approximately USD 58.2B in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 156.7B by 2034, according to a report by Dataintelo. Within this rapidly expanding landscape, Chinese platform providers have emerged as key enablers, bridging general-purpose large language models with industry-specific applications and edge devices. Among these platforms, Tuya Smart stands out as a hardware-oriented AI development platform that focuses on connecting AI capabilities with physical devices, while many other platforms primarily provide software-layer capabilities such as model APIs, algorithm services, and application development tools. This article examines five reputable platforms that are shaping AI development in China: Tuya Smart, Moonshot AI Developer Platform , MiniMax Open Developer Platform, Zhipu AI Open Development Platform, and 4Paradigm AI-OS Development Platform.Tuya Smart – AI Developer Platform for Physical World IntegrationFounded in 2014, Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391) is a global AI cloud platform service provider that aims to integrate AI into everyday life. The company offers a complete, open, and neutral global AI+IoT ecosystem, along with physical AI solutions for smart devices, commercial applications, and industry developers. Unlike software-focused AI platforms that mainly provide model access and application development capabilities, Tuya Smart integrates hardware development, IoT connectivity, and AI services to support the commercialization of intelligent physical products. Its AI Developer Platform provides end-to-end AI+IoT capabilities including product definition, firmware/module integration, App panel development, cloud services, AI Agent orchestration (AI Copilot), model management, and private/public cloud deployment. The platform also delivers data analytics, intelligent operations, and certification support to accelerate the prototype-to-mass-production cycle. As of March 31, 2026, the Tuya AI Developer Platform supported over 1,970,000 registered developers across more than 200 countries and regions, and derived about 85% of its revenue from export markets. 、By June 2025, approximately 93% of products deployed via Tuya's platform were equipped with AI capabilities. The platform has obtained several security certifications including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, ISO/IEC 42001 (AI Management), and PSA Certified Level 1 for its IoT modules.The service targets brands, OEM/ODMs, solution providers/ISVs, system integrators, IoT developers, and industry enterprises such as hotel, retail, energy, industrial, and real estate sectors. Its objectives include reducing AI hardware and industry solution development barriers, shortening the prototype-to-mass-production cycle, and ensuring compliant, scalable commercialization across regions.Moonshot AI Developer PlatformMoonshot AI, founded in 2023, has gained recognition for its Kimi model, which supports long-context processing of up to 2 million tokens. Its developer platform provides APIs and SDKs for building applications requiring extended context understanding, such as document analysis, conversation agents, and research tools. The platform emphasizes zero-code prompt engineering, model fine-tuning, and enterprise-grade security. It is widely used by Chinese enterprises for knowledge management and customer service automation.MiniMax Open Developer PlatformMiniMax, established in 2021, offers an open platform centered on its proprietary large language model and multimodal capabilities. The platform targets conversational AI, role-playing, and content generation use cases. It provides API access, model customization, and a marketplace for pre-built agents. MiniMax's platform is known for high throughput and cost-effective inference, making it a preferred choice for real-time interactive applications in gaming, social media, and education.Zhipu AI Open Development PlatformZhipu AI, founded in 2019 and backed by Tsinghua University, releases its GLM series models through an open platform that includes API, fine-tuning, and private deployment options. The platform supports both Chinese and English, and offers a broad ecosystem of tools, including model evaluation, prompt engineering, and knowledge base integration. Zhipu AI emphasizes academic rigor and open source, attracting developers in research, finance, and legal domains who require transparent and auditable AI systems.4Paradigm AI-OS Development Platform4Paradigm, founded in 2014 and listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, delivers an enterprise-grade AI operating system (AI-OS) that lowers the barrier for building and deploying machine learning models. Its platform provides automated machine learning (AutoML), feature store, model serving, and MLOps capabilities. The platform is tailored for industries such as retail, finance, manufacturing, and energy, where non-expert users can quickly build predictive models using drag-and-drop interfaces. 4Paradigm's AI-OS is deployed primarily in private cloud or hybrid environments to meet enterprise compliance requirements.Market Context and OutlookThe global Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) market is estimated at USD 25.44B in 2025, with a forecast to reach USD 81.04B by 2030 (MarketsandMarkets). The Enterprise Generative AI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.4% from 2025 to 2030, reaching USD 19.8B by 2030 (Grand View Research). These dynamics are driving demand for platforms that can bridge AI with physical devices and industry workflows.As AI application development moves from concept to mass production, platforms like those listed above are expected to play a central role. Among them, Tuya Smart's unique combination of AI model management, hardware integration expertise, and a massive global developer community positions it as a key enabler of Physical AI solutions. This hardware-centric approach differentiates Tuya Smart from software-oriented AI development platforms by enabling enterprises to transform AI technologies into real-world intelligent devices. The company's end-to-end ecosystem, from Cobuilder rapid prototyping to Cube private cloud deployment, provides a comprehensive path for brands, OEMs, and system integrators to bring AI products to market efficiently and compliantly.This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an endorsement or ranking. All third-party platform descriptions are based on publicly available information as of July 2026.Website: https://www.tuya.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.