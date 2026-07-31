$26M to Support Infrastructure in Washington County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced nearly $26 million in funding to address and mitigate current wastewater limitations that are negatively impacting community development in Washington County. The funds will support projects in the Village of Fort Edward and the Town of Kingsbury’s Village of Hudson Falls, and are designed to alleviate sewer infrastructure challenges impeding the growth of local businesses and the creation of new housing and new jobs in the region.

“I’ve worked in local government and have seen firsthand just what additional state assistance can do for small towns and villages,” Governor Hochul said. “Our communities deserve to be heard, seen and uplifted, and this funding will help communities across Washington County continue to develop and make necessary infrastructure improvements to allow local businesses to grow and residents to prosper.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Strong infrastructure is the foundation for communities' sustained growth. This critical funding for Fort Edward and Kingsbury will remove barriers to new housing, business expansion, job creation, and unleash new economic opportunity in Washington County. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York continues to invest in the long-term potential of our diverse regions across the state.”

Village of Fort Edward: $14.5 million

The project includes relocating existing sewer lines, replacing water lines, separating stormwater, eliminating area combined sewer overflows, and delivering other improvements to support new commercial and residential developments. Currently, the absence of capacity at the Washington County plant – coupled with insufficient funds for system improvements — has stifled the growth of one of the largest local employers and further limited the growth of nearby businesses and housing.

This funding complements a nearly $4.74 million FAST NY grant awarded to the Counties of Warren and Washington IDA to support the redevelopment of Canalside Energy Park. This waterfront brownfield revitalization project will enable Fort Edward and Washington County to pursue strategic industries and create high-value jobs, while eliminating blight and growing the local tax base. The two grants will collectively open doors to new industrial, commercial and residential investments, and support the longevity and efficiency of local water and sewer systems.

Town of Kingsbury/Village of Hudson Falls: $11.4 million

This funding will support a major storm-sewer separation project that will allow future commercial and residential development. Design work was underway, but halted due to a lack of funding. Limited capacity at the Washington County wastewater plant has been a restrictive factor in Kingsbury, as at least one proposed housing development did not proceed due to a new sewer hookup moratorium. This project will remove wet-weather flows to the sewer system and create an inflow and infiltration offset, and deliver other improvements to encourage commercial and residential development.

These projects and funds reaffirm Governor Hochul’s commitment to community-driven economic growth. Additional investments like the County Infrastructure Grant Program, first launched in November 2024 and administered by ESD, awarded more than $36 million to 48 projects in the first round of funding. A second round of awards are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Programs like FAST NY and POWER UP are creating shovel-ready and power-ready sites to attract next-generation employers and businesses in high-growth industries.

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner said, “I am grateful to Governor Hochul for delivering this truly significant financial investment to Washington County. I worked closely with her staff to advocate for these infrastructure projects which will lay the foundation for private investment to grow manufacturing jobs in a county where the economy is struggling with a lack of commercial investment. I am also grateful to Stephen Acquario, NYS Association of Counties, for lending his advocacy to my efforts to bring forward the request for this investment."

Washington County Board of Supervisors Chair Robert Henke said, "Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul, Assemblymember Carrie Woerner, and NYS Association of Counties for working together to provide these critical funds to Washington County. With their partnership, Washington County will be able to alleviate infrastructure challenges and position ourselves for positive economic development. These investments recognize, and realize, the potential for business and job growth within the region, and we look forward to seeing that come to fruition. Washington County welcomes this announcement and again extends our gratitude to Governor Hochul and Assemblymember Woerner for delivering."

New York State Association of Counties Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario said, "Counties applaud Governor Kathy Hochul and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner for their leadership and commitment to investing in the rural communities that are essential to New York’s economic future. These investments allow counties to undertake infrastructure projects that local resources alone cannot support and create the conditions for new housing, business expansion, and job creation while strengthening the infrastructure residents rely on every day. Rural counties like Washington provide the foundation for New York's agricultural economy, outdoor recreation and tourism, and regional workforce. Investing in their success is an investment in the strength and resilience of the entire state."