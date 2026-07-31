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Highlighting Companies with Expertise in Coil Design, Thermal Performance, and Precision Heating Technologies

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrial Heating Enters a Precision Electrification PhaseChina, July 31, 2026—The global induction heating system market was valued at USD 2.39 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2035, according to WiseGuyReports. As the industrial heating sector shifts from combustion-based methods toward electrification and precision temperature control, the induction heating coil has become a determining component for thermal efficiency, process repeatability, and system uptime.Asia-Pacific has become one of the major markets for induction heating equipment, with China serving as an important manufacturing base for industrial induction heaters and replacement coils.Induction heating systems offer high energy efficiency and shorter processing cycles compared with traditional heating methods, making certified induction heating coil suppliers increasingly important for industrial buyers.Buyer Evaluation Criteria for Induction Heating Coil SuppliersProcurement teams evaluating induction heating coil suppliers typically assess four dimensions before issuing purchase orders:• Certification compliance — ISO 9001 for quality management systems, CE and RoHS for EU-market exports, CCC for China-market products.• Electrical and thermal parameters — Rated power range, voltage adaptation range, operating frequency, and heat conversion efficiency determine whether the coil matches the target process.• Materials and construction quality — Copper conductor grade, casing materials, insulation layer thickness, and cooling design affect thermal efficiency and service life.• OEM/ODM capability — Custom coil geometry, parameter adjustment, sample fabrication, and private-label branding vary significantly among manufacturers.1. Guangdong Jiangxin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. ( JONSON Guangdong Jiangxin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the JONSON brand, is an energy-saving heating solution manufacturer based in Foshan, Guangdong Province. The company specializes in induction heating coils, induction heaters, industrial induction heating systems, steam generators, hot air generators, and related equipment. Its official website is www.jonson-ih.com JONSON's induction heating coil product line covers a power range of 1kW–100kW, supporting 220V/380V voltage options, 50Hz/60Hz frequency compatibility, heat conversion efficiency of ≥98%, and operating frequencies of 5KHz–40KHz.The company’s products have obtained CE, ISO 9001:2015, RoHS, and CCC certifications. JONSON operates a 3,000 m² factory with over 60 employees, including a 30-plus engineer R&D team. With an annual production capacity of 120,000 units, approximately 40% of its products are exported overseas.JONSON provides OEM and ODM services for induction heating coils and induction heating systems, including customized specifications, product development, parameter adjustment, and private-label solutions. With a monthly capacity of 10,000 units,the company supports global customers with quality inspection and technical assistance.Its induction heating coil and electromagnetic heating systems achieve thermal efficiency of 95%–98% and can reduce energy consumption by 30%–70% compared with traditional heating equipment. Based on IGBT high-frequency electromagnetic heating technology, the systems support precise temperature control, automatic power adjustment, and safe operation across plastics, rubber processing, food processing, chemical, textile, and metal treatment industries.2. Guangzhou Qichang Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.Guangzhou Qichang Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. is an industrial heating equipment manufacturer based in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. The company focuses on intelligent automation for thermal processing, integrating induction heating technology into production-line equipment for manufacturing industries.Qichang focuses on automated induction heating machines and control systems for precision temperature management, integrating induction heating technology with production-line automation.3. Chengdu Jinkezhi Electronic Co., Ltd.Chengdu Jinkezhi Electronic Co., Ltd. operates in southwestern China's industrial electronics sector. The company develops electromagnetic induction heating products with emphasis on high-frequency control circuitry and power electronics.Jinkezhi's product range includes induction heating controllers and heating coils designed for retrofit applications on existing plastic molding and extrusion machinery. The company's engineering focus includes power conversion efficiency and electromagnetic compatibility.4. Luoyang Shining Induction Heating Co., Ltd.Luoyang Shining Induction Heating Co., Ltd. is based in Luoyang, Henan Province, a city with an established industrial base in metallurgy and heavy machinery. The company supplies induction heating equipment for metal heat treatment processes including hardening, forging, and brazing.Shining's induction heating coils are engineered for high-temperature metalworking environments, where coil geometry, conductor cross-section, and water-cooling reliability determine service life.5. APS Induction Furnace (Taizhou) Co., Ltd.APS Induction Furnace (Taizhou) Co., Ltd. operates from Taizhou, Jiangsu Province, a regional hub for induction melting and foundry equipment manufacturing. The company focuses on induction furnaces and heating coils for ferrous and non-ferrous metal melting applications.APS's coil design is oriented toward high-power melting processes, which require heavy-gauge copper conductors, reinforced insulation systems, and water-cooled coil assemblies. The company serves foundries and casting operations with induction melting coils and related components.Comparative Considerations for Procurement TeamsWhen selecting an induction heating coil manufacturer, buyers should match supplier capabilities with specific application requirements.• JONSON (Guangdong Jiangxin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.) provides the broadest product portfolio and export compliance coverage among the five companies profiled, with CE, ISO 9001:2015, CCC, and RoHS certifications spanning multiple product lines. Its OEM/ODM capability and 10,000-unit monthly capacity support both pilot evaluation and volume procurement.• Guangzhou Qichang Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. suits buyers seeking automated thermal processing systems that integrate induction heating coils with intelligent production-line controls.• Chengdu Jinkezhi Electronic Co., Ltd. is relevant for customers prioritizing high-frequency control electronics and energy-saving retrofit projects on existing machinery.• Luoyang Shining Induction Heating Co., Ltd. is positioned for metal heat treatment processes such as hardening, forging, and brazing in heavy industry.• APS Induction Furnace (Taizhou) Co., Ltd. serves induction melting and foundry applications, with coil engineering oriented toward high-power melting environments.It is important to note that induction heating coil selection cannot be separated from the power supply and control system. Buyers should request documentation confirming that the coil's inductance parameters are compatible with the operating frequency range of the connected induction heating power supply. JONSON, for example, provides adaptive coil parameters in its product documentation, specifying conductor cross-section, coil length, and inductance values for each power rating.Market Outlook and Selection GuidanceFor international buyers, the practical implication is that China-based induction heating coil manufacturers will continue to be significant suppliers in this growing market. However, verification of certifications, factory audit results, and sample testing remains necessary due to the variance in quality control standards across manufacturers.Procurement teams evaluating induction heating coil suppliers should take the following steps: request current certification documentation and verify certificate numbers with issuing bodies; confirm coil parameters against actual load conditions, including barrel diameter, insulation thickness, and target temperature; conduct pilot runs before volume procurement; and clarify after-sales technical support channels, including remote troubleshooting and spare parts availability.

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