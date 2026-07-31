[Aug 11] Geologist 3 (Water Quality GIS Analyst)
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Water Quality Bureau is seeking a dynamic, self-starting, and highly collaborative professional to fill the role of Water Quality GIS Analyst (Geologist 3). This position is tailored for an energetic team player who enjoys working in a cross-functional environment and possesses the drive to take complex technical initiatives and independently run with them. Rather than operating in a data silo, you will serve as a vital storyteller and relationship-builder, bridging the gap between advanced spatial analytics and human-centric teamwork. You will work closely with a diverse team of internal water quality professionals, stakeholders, and state and federal agency partners to support the implementation of the Clean Water Act By turning complex monitoring data into clear, interactive visual tools, you will directly enhance public resource management with critical water quality spatial data.
Job Number: 27-00826
Location: 6200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA 50321
Hours: 8-4:30, M-F
Closing Date: August 11, 2026 11:59 PM
For specific job duties, requirements, and application information, visit: Geologist 3 (Water Quality GIS Analyst)
Or visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/iowa and search by job title.
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