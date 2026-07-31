[Aug 13] Environmental Specialist - Air Quality Bureau
Are you passionate about being a good steward to our natural resources, educating others on how to protect the environment, and using science and math research methods to assist others with the protection of our state air quality? If so, you might be that perfect fit for an open position within the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Air Quality Bureau as an Environmental Specialist. In this position, you will assist in implementing the state ambient air monitoring network so that the public, stakeholders, and policymakers have adequate data to make informed decisions regarding Iowa’s air quality. Specifically, this position will review and update annual ambient air monitoring contracts with local air programs and the State Hygienic Laboratory.
Job Number: 27-00288
Location: 6200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA 50321
Hours: 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, M-F
Closing Date: August 13, 2026 11:59 PM
For specific job duties, requirements, and application information, visit: Environmental Specialist
Or visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/iowa and search by job title.
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