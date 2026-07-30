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July 29, 2026 - Changes Coming to Kewaunee County Libraries' InfoSoup

July 29, 2026 - Changes Coming to Kewaunee County Libraries' InfoSoup

Big changes are coming to InfoSoup at the Kewaunee County Libraries! ��✨

Starting August 19, you'll enjoy a refreshed catalog and a brand-new mobile app designed to make discovering your next great read (or movie, audiobook, and more!) easier than ever. Watch for important dates, a few temporary service changes during the transition, and everything you need to know before launch.

Take a minute to watch—we'll walk you through what to expect, and we'll be here to help every step of the way!

                                        

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July 29, 2026 - Changes Coming to Kewaunee County Libraries' InfoSoup

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