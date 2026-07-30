CTDOT to Replace and Overlay Highway Sign Panels Along I-95

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is announcing plans to replace or overlay extruded aluminum highway sign panels on existing sign supports along the entirety of I-95, as needed, to enhance retro reflectivity and improve nighttime visibility. The upgrades will include a variety of signs, such as large overhead and side-mounted guide signs, as well as on-ramp entrance signs that need replacement and are not included in other projects.

The towns included and impacted are Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, Norwalk, Westport, Fairfield, Bridgeport, Stratford, Milford, Orange, West Haven, New Haven, East Haven, Branford, Guilford, Madison, Clinton, Westbrook, Old Saybrook, Old Lyme, East Lyme, Waterford, New London, Groton, Stonington and North Stonington.

As part of this project, CTDOT will also be revising the exit numbering system on I-95 from sequential numbering to a mileage-based system, in accordance with federal regulations. For more information on the exit renumbering process, please visit the following link: Exit Renumbering FAQ

“Upgrading and replacing these highway signs along I-95 will improve visibility and readability for motorists, particularly at night and during adverse weather conditions,” said Barry Schilling, CTDOT Project Manager. “In addition to improved retroreflectivity for motorist visibility, this project will also modernize I-95’s exit numbering system to a mileage-based format, to meet federal standards and provide consistency for drivers traveling throughout the region.”

The design phase of the project is expected to be completed in December 2027, with construction slated to begin in June 2028.

It is CTDOT’s policy to keep the public informed and involved when such projects are undertaken and it is important that the community share its concerns with us to assist in the project’s development. For additional information about the project, please contact Barry Schilling, Supervising Engineer, at Barry.Schilling@ct.gov, and reference Project Number 0056-0331.