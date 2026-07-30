CCP §170.6 Motions Must Be Accompanied by Disclosures

Attorneys and parties filing challenges to judicial officers under Code of Civil Procedure §170.6 will be required, under a Los Angeles Superior Court general order, to disclose any other instances during the past year of acting to bump the jurist from a case.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.