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CCP §170.6 Motions Must Be Accompanied by Disclosures

Attorneys and parties filing challenges to judicial officers under Code of Civil Procedure §170.6 will be required, under a Los Angeles Superior Court general order, to disclose any other instances during the past year of acting to bump the jurist from a case.

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CCP §170.6 Motions Must Be Accompanied by Disclosures

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