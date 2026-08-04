Packd releases service van layout guide to help mechanical trades fleets cut technician search time

Mechanical Upfit Guide HVAC Van - Packd Packd Logo Colour

New resource outlines a five zone system and fleet standardization framework for HVAC, plumbing, and fire suppression service vans.

This guide gives fleets a practical way to look at their vans, fix the small things that slow technicians down, and standardize a layout that scales as the fleet grows.” — Wesley Arnot, General Manager

LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Packd Upfit Equipment Inc., manufacturer of lightweight, modular van upfitting products, released "How to Plan an Efficient Service Van Layout," a free resource for HVAC, plumbing, and fire suppression fleets. The article and the accompanying Mechanical Trades Vehicle Upfitting Guide are available now on packdupfit.com.

Key takeaways

- A disorganized service van can cost a fleet of 50 technicians up to $345,000 a year in lost productivity, based on four minutes of lost time per service call at a $100 per hour billable rate.

- Packd's guide organizes service vans into five zones: frequently used parts, hand tools, large equipment, tanks and cylinders, and long material storage.

- Standardized van layouts across a fleet improve technician training, inventory management, and vehicle replacement.

- The full guide is free to download at packdupfit.com/mechanicaltrades.

The hidden cost of a disorganized service van

Fleet managers often measure vehicle costs in fuel, maintenance, and acquisition spend, but Packd's guide points to a less visible cost: technician time. A technician who loses four minutes per service call to inefficient organization, across four calls a day, can lose 69 hours a year. At a $100 per hour billable rate, that is $6,900 in lost productivity per technician annually, or $345,000 across a 50-technician fleet.

Five zones for an efficient service van

Rather than starting with shelving, Packd's guide recommends starting with workflow. The five zones are frequently used parts, hand tools, large equipment, tanks and cylinders, and long material storage. When every item has a designated location, technicians spend less time searching and more time on billable work.

The guide also flags common issues found across mechanical trades fleets, including stacked parts organizers, loose tanks and cylinders, heavy equipment blocking access to other equipment, inconsistent layouts between vehicles, and poor lighting inside the cargo area.

Why fleet standardization matters

When every vehicle in a fleet follows a similar layout, technician training becomes easier, inventory management improves, tools transfer between vehicles more efficiently, vehicle replacement becomes simpler, and fleet costs become easier to control.

Before purchasing new shelving, drawer systems, partitions, or vehicles, Packd's guide recommends fleet managers ask whether technicians can access commonly used parts quickly, whether tools are stored in dedicated locations, whether equipment is secured and easy to access, whether tanks are stored safely, and whether layouts are standardized across the fleet.

Where to access the guide

The full article is available at packdupfit.com. The Mechanical Trades resource page includes van organization ideas, recommended equipment, and access to the free Mechanical Trades Vehicle Upfitting Guide, built to help HVAC, plumbing, and fire suppression contractors evaluate their current setup and plan their next vehicle with confidence.

About Packd

Packd Upfit Equipment Inc. is an independent manufacturer of lightweight, modular van upfitting products, built by a team with over 20 years of hands-on upfitting experience. Aluminum and composite construction delivers an industry-leading strength-to-weight ratio, 30% lighter than steel, with no compromise on durability, load capacity, or field performance. Packd is headquartered in Surrey, BC, Canada, and all products are designed and manufactured in North America.

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