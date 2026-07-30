Binghamton 363 Gateway Project Begins

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of the Binghamton 363 Gateway Project – a transformational $46.6 million investment that will reshape a critical corridor in the City of Binghamton – enhancing public safety and creating a more connected future built around the community’s vision. The project, situated where the Susquehanna and Chenango rivers meet, will replace an outdated section of highway and two aging cloverleaf ramps with a modern, walkable, bikeable intersection designed to better connect people, neighborhoods, and destinations while also utilizing sustainable construction materials. A new pedestrian pathway running parallel to the Susquehanna River will link users to points along the shoreline and existing trails, expanding access to green space, recreation, and downtown Binghamton.

“The people of Binghamton deserve a transportation system that makes it easier to drive, walk or bike throughout the city, and that’s exactly what this project will accomplish,” Governor Hochul said. “When it’s complete, the Binghamton 363 Gateway will not only increase public safety, but it will bring people closer than ever to Binghamton’s downtown destinations and its incredible waterfront.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Binghamton’s rivers have always been the heartbeat of this community, shaping neighborhoods, powering the economy, and giving people a place to explore and connect with nature. Today, thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul’s vision and significant investment, we are taking the first step in reestablishing these connections by converting a highway barrier into a transportation system that will accommodate all users of the road, while increasing public safety and recreational opportunities in the Parlor City.”

The Binghamton 363 Gateway Project will transform the State Route 363 corridor with major upgrades, the centerpiece of which will be the replacement of the existing cloverleaf ramps with an ADA-compliant, at-grade intersection with State Route 434 in both directions. New and reconstructed pavement will improve ride quality for motorists while minimizing future maintenance needs.

A new 12-foot-wide, pedestrian-only pathway between Confluence Park/Washington Street to Rockbottom Dam, running parallel to the Susquehanna River, will expand the Two Rivers Greenway and link users to miles of existing trails, expanding access to green space, recreation, and downtown Binghamton. This will create a seamless connection to the South Washington Street Bridge and the Chenango River Walk, linking users to both waterfronts and miles of outdoor recreation. Whether walking, biking, or rolling, residents and visitors will have easier access to two beautiful riverfronts as well as downtown restaurants and businesses, museums, government offices, courthouses, the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, and the popular Arts District.

Among the larger project highlights, North Shore Drive eastbound will be connected directly to northbound Route 363 east of Exchange Street, and reduced to one lane in each direction, shortening the length of pedestrian crossings for safer passage, calming traffic, and lowering long-term maintenance costs.

The Carroll Street vehicular ramp to Route 363 northbound will be permanently closed, while the pedestrian tunnel will remain open and the NYS Route 363 Bridge over Exchange Street will be rehabilitated. Improvements to Susquehanna and Washington Streets in the area of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena and the Binghamton University Downtown Center will include enhanced access to local roads from NYS Route 434 and Route 363.

Beyond enhancing mobility, the project also includes major highway and bridge upgrades using Performance Engineered Mixes (PEMs), a resilient and more sustainable concrete standard adopted by NYSDOT in 2024, creating stronger, more durable material that can stand up better over time, helping to reduce future maintenance needs.

Pre-construction work began in February with targeted tree and brush clearing, including in and around the existing 434 cloverleaf ramps area, and along Route 363/North Shore Drive. Only trees that conflict with construction or ones that are considered invasive species were removed. As the project advances, hundreds of new trees will be planted along with thousands of additional plants and flowers to enhance the corridor.

The Gateway builds on earlier investments along the south side of State Route 434 Vestal Parkway, as well as multi-use path segments along Front Street (US 11) that connect to Otsiningo Park, both of which have been added to the Two Rivers Greenway trail network. Once completed, the 363 Gateway Project will unite Binghamton’s downtown and neighborhoods to miles of scenic shoreline, delivering unprecedented opportunities for recreation, ease of mobility and economic vitality.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer said, “The 363 Gateway Project will make Binghamton safer for the pedestrians and bikers who use Route 363. I’m proud that nearly $30 million from my Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law is helping build a more seamless connection between Downtown Binghamton and the Susquehanna River Waterfront to increase access to recreation and boost local businesses. I’m grateful that construction is starting and for Governor Hochul’s commitment to using federal and state dollars to build a safer, accessible, and more connected New York.”

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Today, we are another step closer to transforming a critical corridor into a safer, greener gateway that connects our communities and works for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers alike,” said Senator Gillibrand. “I am proud to support investments like this that enhance public safety and access to green space, and I will keep fighting to bring home the funding needed to improve infrastructure and quality of life across the Southern Tier.”

Senator Lea Webb said, “Making our communities more accessible for all is integral for community development and our overall well-being. The 363 Gateway Project is going to transform downtown Binghamton, and I am excited to see the work getting started. Today’s groundbreaking is the start of well-deserved upgrades to our area. This project creates paths for walking and biking, easy access to waterfront areas, and will also be ADA-compliant to ensure accessibility for all. It is important that we continue to provide spaces for people to connect with our great natural resources and strengthen community support. I look forward to watching this project progress.”

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo said, "After years of planning and community input, the start of construction on the 363 Gateway Project marks an important milestone for Downtown Binghamton. This long-awaited investment will modernize critical infrastructure, while creating safer access to downtown, expanded recreational opportunities, and stronger community connections. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul, NYSDOT, the City, and all of our partners who have helped move this forward."

County Executive Jason T. Garnar said, “Investments like the Binghamton 363 Gateway Project help move our community forward by improving safety, enhancing accessibility, and creating new opportunities to enjoy our downtown and riverfront. Thank you to Governor Hochul and DOT Commissioner Dominguez for continuing to invest in Broome County and our future.”