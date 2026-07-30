Statewide hotline available for Oregonians affected by wildfires and smoke

People anywhere in Oregon who have been affected by wildfires or wildfire-related air quality can call 1-833-699-0554 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The statewide hotline is available to people experiencing any wildfire-related impact, including those who:

Lost a home or property

Evacuated and have ongoing needs

Are sheltering in place and have wildfire-related needs

Are affected by wildfire smoke or poor air quality

Have another need or concern caused by a wildfire

"During this difficult wildfire season, Oregonians impacted by fires deserve immediate and reliable access to the help they need," said Governor Tina Kotek. "That's why we've established a dedicated, 24/7 hotline - so that no Oregonian has to navigate this wildfire season alone or wonder where to turn to for help."

The hotline is staffed by 211info. If a call is not answered, callers can leave a message and will receive a return call within one business day.

This hotline does not provide emergency evacuation assistance or help people locate immediate shelter. People who are in immediate danger, have a medical emergency, or need emergency help evacuating should call 911. People looking for information about shelters or other immediate resources can call 2-1-1. For current 211info operating hours, visit 211info.org.

People can also enter their contact information and describe their wildfire-related needs using the Oregon Wildfire Assistance web form. An ODHS staff member will review the information and follow up with them.

“This wildfire season is already affecting a growing number of Oregon Tribes and communities,” said Ed Flick, Director, ODHS Office of Resilience and Emergency Management. “Wildfires can affect people in many ways, even when their homes have not burned. We want people to know there is one place they can call to share what they are experiencing and learn what resources may be available.”

In previous years the hotline has been used to connect people who lost homes in disasters with recovery support. This year, the Oregon Department of Human Services is expanding it to people experiencing a broader range of wildfire impacts.

ODHS has informally coordinated individual assistance following Oregon disasters since 2020. This year, Governor Tina Kotek directed ODHS to be ready to formally activate individual assistance when needed as the state prepares to establish a formal program in 2027 under House Bill 4121.

211info and ODHS will work with local communities to connect people with existing programs and local resources. If those resources are not enough to meet the level of need, ODHS will work with state leaders to identify additional support and funding options.

The hotline does not guarantee financial assistance or eligibility for a particular program. Staff will listen to each caller’s experience, document their needs and help identify available resources and next steps.