New Recycling and Convenience Center opening this fall

Construction is moving right along on Horry County's newest Recycling & Convenience Center.

Located on Highway 90 near Long Bay Road and Water Tower Road, the new facility is expected to open in October. It will improve access to recycling and convenience center services for residents in the Wampee and Longs communities.

The new site will become Horry County's 26th Recycling & Convenience Center and is being funded through impact fees.

We'll share the official opening date and operating schedule as soon as they're available.

To learn more about Horry County's Recycling and Convenience Centers, click here.