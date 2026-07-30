Reinstein accepts responsibilities as Holston’s commander

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — On Thursday, Lt. Col. Matthew Reinstein accepted the responsibilities of leading the Holston Army Ammunition Plant during a change of command ceremony.

Reinstein most recently served as the Brigade S3 (Operations) of the U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade, Fort Knox, Kentucky. He succeeds Lt. Col. J. Mike Paul.

Col. Matthew Mason, commander of the Pine Bluff Arsenal, served as the presiding officer of the event, and he spoke directly about Reinstein’s character and work ethic.

“The Army always gets it right. They got it right by putting Lt. Col. Paul in command of Holston, and now they got it right again by putting Lt. Col. Reinstein in command,” Mason said. “I have known Matt for a few years now, and I know he is the right officer for this job. He is committed, dedicated, and goes out of his way to provide support when asked.

“I witnessed this firsthand when he answered the phone from me while I was in Korea. I outlined how I needed an extra major within the U.S. Forces Korea staff, and he went out of his way to make that happen for the organization,” Mason added. “Matt took time out of a vacation to stop by and do an in-person meeting with me at Pine Bluff Arsenal a few months ago, which shows his dedication to the team and the mission.”

HSAAP, a subordinate installation of the Army Sustainment Command, provides high-quality explosives to meet the current and future requirements of the Department of War, allied partnersand commercial customers.

Reinstein received his commission through the Army’s Officer Candidate School College Option Program in 2008 as a chemical officer. He holds a Master of Science in environmental management from Webster University, a St. Louis–based institution, and a Bachelor of Science in business management from the University of Phoenix’s Little Rock, Arkansas, campus.

“As I assume command, I know the organization will continue to strive for sustained excellence,” Reinstein said. “My command philosophy is ‘take care of, train, and trust our people. Provide clear guidance and delegate appropriate authorities, and the mission will follow.’

“My immediate focus will be advocating for the resources – the people, funding, and time – that Holston needs to execute our critical production and modernization missions,” Reinstein added. “We will remain good stewards of Army and community resources, committed to delivering lethality to the Joint Force while maintaining a clean, safe environment for the community and our families.”

Reinstein also highlighted the strength of HSAAP’s workforce and the unity required to drive the plant’s mission forward.

“The team here – comprising our outstanding Army civilians and contractor partners – is truly exceptional,” he said. “I look forward to adding my effort to yours as we pull in one accord to accomplish our vital mission.”