Turning a Personal Challenge into a Breakthrough Acquisition

BluDiagnostics’ saliva testing technology leads to rapid growth, unexpected applications

Madison-based bluDiagnostics is a powerful example of how Wisconsin’s entrepreneurial ecosystem can help transform an innovative idea into a fast-growing company with global impact. In just four years, the startup evolved from an early-stage concept into a company acquired by Amazon thanks to a combination of scientific innovation, university support, community mentorship, and statewide resources.

The idea behind bluDiagnostics began with a deeply personal experience. Founder Katie Brenner, Ph.D., was struggling with infertility and searching for more accessible ways to track fertility hormones. At the time, daily blood testing was considered the most clinically accurate way to measure hormonal changes related to ovulation and fertility, but Brenner’s research uncovered decades-old scientific studies suggesting that small amounts of blood leak into saliva.

Using modern technology, Brenner and her team confirmed that fertility hormones could, in fact, be accurately measured through saliva. That discovery laid the foundation for bluDiagnostics’ vision: a non-invasive, thermometer-like device capable of testing saliva for fertility hormones and delivering results through a mobile app.

Propelled to success

As the concept developed, Wisconsin’s startup ecosystem helped propel the company forward. Brenner participated in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s annual Morgridge Entrepreneurial Bootcamp, which connected her with key resources including the UW Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic for legal guidance and MERLIN Mentors for business support and strategic counsel.

Those relationships quickly opened new doors. Encouraged by mentors, bluDiagnostics applied for the 2015 Governor’s Business Plan Contest, organized by the Wisconsin Technology Council, and won the competition. Just two months later, the company earned another major victory by taking top prize at Pressure Chamber, the pitch contest hosted by the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce.

The back-to-back wins helped generate momentum and investor confidence, leading to a $1.2 million seed funding round from investors in Madison and Milwaukee. bluDiagnostics officially launched in 2016 and began building a team to develop its prototype technology.

WEDC played a significant role in supporting the company’s growth at multiple stages. In addition to sponsoring prizes for both the Governor’s Business Plan Contest and Pressure Chamber, WEDC also directly supported bluDiagnostics through a Technology Development Loan and certification as a Qualified New Business Venture, helping the company attract investment by allowing qualified investors to receive tax credits.

Moving in a new direction

Then, in 2020, the company faced an unexpected turning point. Just as bluDiagnostics completed a working prototype, the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. The team quickly conducted a proof of concept and discovered that its saliva-testing technology could also detect the virus.

That breakthrough attracted immediate attention from Amazon’s investment arm. Although bluDiagnostics had not been actively seeking an acquisition, the opportunity quickly accelerated. By July 2020, the acquisition was complete.

bluDiagnostics’ journey reflects the strength of Wisconsin’s collaborative innovation ecosystem, from university entrepreneurship programs and mentorship networks to investor support and statewide economic development resources. It also demonstrates how groundbreaking ideas, when paired with the right support system, can scale rapidly and create global opportunities from right here in Wisconsin.