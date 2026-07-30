Bench Fire containment reaches 22 percent as additional structural task forces arrive

Containment on the Bench Fire has reached 22 percent as firefighters work to secure lines ahead of potential Red Flag Warning conditions forecasted for this weekend. The fire, which began July 23, is now estimated at 64,407 acres and is burning approximately four miles southwest of Warm Springs.

Current Operations: Despite heavy cloud cover today, fire behavior remains very active. Wildland crews are focusing on several key areas:

Southern Front: Firefighters are preparing contingency lines in the Metolius Road area to halt southward movement. On the southwestern edge, crews are using direct tactics to suppress the fire.

Firefighters are preparing contingency lines in the Metolius Road area to halt southward movement. On the southwestern edge, crews are using direct tactics to suppress the fire. Northern and Eastern Edges: Firing operations are being used to establish containment along the northern perimeter, while crews continue to strengthen lines on the northwest and eastern sides.

Firing operations are being used to establish containment along the northern perimeter, while crews continue to strengthen lines on the northwest and eastern sides. Aviation: Aerial resources remain available to support ground operations whenever weather and safety conditions allow.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal Red Team, led by Incident Commander Ian Yocum, continues to prioritize residential areas. The Oregon State Fire Marshal has been shifting resources to the Bench Fire to meet the growing threat, and two additional structural task forces arrived Wednesday evening to boost defense efforts.

In the Seekseeaqua District, crews are conducting extensive mop-up operations, clearing fuels 200 to 300 feet away from homes to eliminate lingering heat and reduce the potential for rekindles. Today, task forces are also scouting residential areas outside the southern fire edge and along Montgomery Road to develop protection plans for those zones.

Weather and Evacuations: Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s today with humidity between 22 and 28 percent. Forecasters warn that humidity will drop throughout the week, potentially leading to Red Flag Warning conditions this weekend.

Evacuation levels remain in flux:

Level 3 (GO NOW): The northeast corner of Camp Sherman is under a Level 3 status.

The northeast corner of Camp Sherman is under a Level 3 status. Level 2 (BE SET): The area below the northeast corner of Camp Sherman, several zones around Lake Billy Chinook, and the Warm Springs Agency District (which was recently downgraded) are at Level 2.

Community Meeting: A community meeting is scheduled for tonight, July 30, exclusively for the members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Personnel from both management teams will be present to provide updates, and additional public meetings will be scheduled in the future.

Residents are reminded that Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in effect for Jefferson County and Warm Springs. A Temporary Flight Restriction is active over the area, and the public is reminded that unauthorized drone flights will ground all firefighting aircraft. For the latest road conditions, visit www.tripcheck.com.