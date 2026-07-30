REVISED: Lane closures at various locations for pavement repair, ONGOING - Aug. 2

The work on I-435 at 48th St. has been postponed until a later date

CLAY COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will be conducting pavement repair operations on southbound/northbound Interstate 35 resulting in various traffic modifications. All work is weather permitting. See below for traffic modifications:

The following locations will experience a right lane closure ONGOING – Saturday, August 2 from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. each night

SB I-35, just south of MO-33

NB I-35, just north of MO-33

NB I-35 at MO-92

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can also be short-term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris form the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org.kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for workzone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).