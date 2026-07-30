Supporting the Surge: The Installation at its Best

Thousands of Soldiers descend each summer to Fort Hunter Liggett from all around the nation to validate their readiness across complex command structures, pitting their skills directly against opposing forces (OPFOR). The sleepy rural road leading to the installation is now like Highway 101 with a steady stream of military vehicles and civilian trucks transporting equipment to support the training. The installation transformed overnight from a small town into a sprawling, high-tempo city.

This year’s Army Reserve Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) - Operation Bold Eagle – brought more than 4,700 Soldiers and 74 units.

"Fort Hunter Liggett exists to support large-scale training such as Operation Bold Eagle,"said Garrison Commander Col. Jason McKenzie."Our garrison doesn't just manage an installation; we enable readiness. Every planner, range operator, and support staff is personally invested in delivering the tough, realistic training that prepares our warfighters for the future fight. The exercise demands an all-hands, sole focus approach to maintain momentum at scale and the speed of relevance,” said McKenzie.

“Fort Hunter Liggett is the Army Reserve's largest training center within its arsenal. Within that facet is its austere conditions,” said Lt. Col. Troy Catterton, the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) Deputy G3, Chief of Operations. He says the installation’s austere environment and its “unforgiving weather” simulates the theater environment the Army deploys to, thus a perfect training environment.

“The importance of a CSTX is to provide tough and realistic training that's relevant to what we do in real combat scenarios,” said Command Sgt .Maj. Robert Stirling of the 451st ESC. He adds that it is not just an exercise, but rather “training for war.”

Exercise and installation staff closely coordinate many training activities during Operation Bold Eagle for safety andenvironmental compliance. The Mine Clearing Line Charge (MICLIC) live fire was one of many examples where meticulous coordination is paramount. MICLICis a giant, rocket-launched rope packed with explosives to clear areas of enemy mine fields.

“These explosives can’t be used in every environment, making Fort Hunter Liggett the perfect location,” said 1st Sgt. Miller, 364th Combat Engineer Company. “The Army Reserve only conducts one or two of these MICLIC live fires each year, so this is a rare opportunity that Soldiers have been looking forward to.”

At the center of it all is the installation’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) coordinating facilities, billeting, instructors and equipment to enable the training, and much more. The Range Operations and Training Support Center (TSC) assisted hundreds of units with training facilities and ranges, training aids, billeting, and much more.

“For DPTMS, every exercise is about readiness. Our team works around the clock to manage the critical garrison support—including ranges, barracks, facilities, and security - needed to deliver realistic training that ensures our Soldiers are lethal and ready to win,” said Paul Lewis, the DPTMS director.

“Range Operations is where coordination meets combat capability. We aren't just managing land; we are actively deconflicting airspace for UAS, conducting daily aerial sweeps to secure live-fire zones, and maintaining 24-hour fire desk communications to guarantee that every Soldier goes home safe,” said Range Officer Rey Vellido.

According to the TSC, they issued more than 3,400 Individual MILES (Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System) and 300 Vehicle MILES to one company alone. The TSC from FHL and its subinstallation Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, along with contracted support, also provide Soldiers with the training to properly operate and maintain the system.

The exercise and installation support coordination began early in the year with several planning meetings. During the exercise, Soldiers and installation staff worked seamlessly to execute plans for a safe and rewarding training experience. While most units are assigned facilities to operate in, some such as the 451st ESC legal team, integrated in a shared facility with the Installation Legal Office for both exercise and real-world legal coordination. This close physical footprint enables effective and efficient coordination of critical resources to take care of Soldiers.

“The partnership between the 91st Training Division and the Fort Hunter Liggett Garrison reached a new level during Operation Bold Eagle,” said the 91st Training Division Command General Brig. Gen. Shaun Miller. “The support that the garrison provided concerning force protection considerations and its rapid, last-minute infrastructure support were essential, demonstrating how collaboration can lead to a safe and successful exercise.”

While the Soldiers executing the missions are the tip of the spear, it is the unwavering, behind-the-scenes support of the garrison staff that forms the shaft. Together, they ensure that whenever and wherever the Nation calls, America's Army Reserve is trained, equipped, and ready to win.