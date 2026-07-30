Joint Task Force-Bravo completes PANAMAX-Alpha

PANAMA CITY, Panama– Joint Task Force-Bravo concludes operations for their annual, bilateral exercise PANAMAX-Alpha in Panama on July 27, 2026. PANAMAX-Alpha, sponsored by U.S. Southern Command, serves as a critical training platform for U.S. and Panamanian forces.

The exercise focuses on bilateral cooperation with Panama, allowing both nations to refine their security capabilities, streamline logistics, and coordinate humanitarian support efforts.

“This year PANAMAX-Alpha focused on preparing forces for the higher tempo that will take place during the multinational exercise, PANAMAX, in August,” shared U.S. Army Capt. Mac Michael, JTF-Bravo lead PANAMAX planner. “With every mission and training scenario, we are building the muscle memory and tactical interoperability required for shared security challenges across the hemisphere.”

JTF-Bravo kicked off the exercise by supporting several humanitarian aid missions. With the support and collaboration of Servicio Nacional Aeronaval (Panamanian National Aeronaval Service), the Ministerio de Salud (Panamanian Ministry of Health), the Ministerio de Educación (Panamanian Ministry of Education), and other organizations, they were able to execute their sling-load capabilities. The collaboration led to the successful transport of bridge construction materials and water tanks across multiple provinces in Panama.

On July 7, the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment and Headquarters Support Company conducted sling-load operations to transport bridge construction materials from Panamanian National Aeronaval Service’s Rambala Air Base to the Mayo community in Comarca Ngabe-Bugle.

The transport of the bridge construction materials continued on July 20 and July 25, totaling three days of operations to deliver approximately 66,000 pounds of steel cable spools, cement, and hollow blocks. The materials are crucial to constructing a bridge across Cricamola River. The bridge will allow local children in the community to have safe, consistent access to school.

“Delivering this vital support alongside our Panamanian partners proves our ability to unite and project strength in times of need,” stated Maj. Patrick Short, JTF-Bravo’s Civil Military Operations commander. “The success of every single delivery speaks to like-minded partners working together to protect our communities through humanitarian cooperation, enabling regional peace through stability.”

From July 12-13, 2026, the JTF-Bravo team also sling-loaded five 10,000-liter water tanks and one 5,000-liter water tank to six different locations within the Donoso Province: Guasimo, Cerro Miguel, La Palma, Villa del Carmen, Los Chorritos, and Union Coclesana. Panama’s Ministry of Health procured all the water tanks that were transported. The water tanks will provide clean water access for over 4,000 residents in the Donoso Province.

In addition to the humanitarian support operations, JTF-Bravo conducted sling-load technical exchange with Panamanian National Aeronaval Service members. HSC Soldiers spent a week together with Panamanian service members on familiarization for proper safety protocols, rigging fundamentals and hook-up team operations. “Exchanging best practices with our Panamanian partners during these sling-load familiarization sessions ensures both our teams are capable of executing rapid-response missions at a moment's notice,” said Capt. Alicia Handy, Army Forces HSC commander. “We are stronger, safer, and more capable when we train together.”

The technical exchange culminated with a full mission rehearsal where Panamanian members sling-loaded a pallet while HSC members observed. They then hooked the pallets onto a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for elevator drills to ensure the sling-load met all requirements. Panamanian National Aeronaval Service pilots also sat side by side with 1-228th helicopter pilots to observe proper flying operations required to support a sling-load.

During PANAMAX-Alpha, JTF-Bravo also executed joint, bilateral training with the U.S Navy SEALs and Panamanian Special Forces. They successfully completed two iterations of an air assault during the exercise, with the latter acting as the ground force. The 1-228th “Winged Warriors” airlifted a total of 69 Panamanian forces and 8 Navy SEALs with a combination of UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and CH-47 Chinooks from Panama Pacifico and inserted them into Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón. The training exercise culminated with the extraction of the teams back to Panama Pacifico.

“From a planning perspective, synchronizing U.S. Navy SEALs, Panamanian ground forces, and JTF-Bravo aviation assets highlights the true value of our regional partnerships,” shared CPT Cameron Whiteside, 1-228th Aviation exercise planner. “We designed this aviation support package to push the boundaries of our joint, bilateral capabilities. This training exercise is more than just moving personnel; we are integrating different operating procedures into a single, seamless mission.”

Throughout every PANAMAX-Alpha mission, JTF-Bravo demonstrated its broad mission capabilities through joint and bilateral coordination, humanitarian support, and force projection.

“Regional stability is built on a foundation of trusted partnerships and shared commitment,” noted Lt. Col. Nicholas Kalitka, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment commander. “PANAMAX-Alpha has demonstrated that our enduring partnerships allow us to seamlessly coordinate humanitarian aid and protect vital infrastructure. This exercise improves the interoperability of participating nations, ensuring their collective readiness to respond to the challenges of the 21st century.”

As USSOUTHCOM’s first line in providing rapid response in Central America, JTF-Bravo will continue to exercise and execute multilateral exercises and engagements, in cooperation with Central American allies, focused on strengthening readiness, capabilities and partnerships to deter common threats to the Western Hemisphere.