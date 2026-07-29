Global Water Partnership @ UNCCD COP17

The Global Water Partnership Organisation (GWPO) will participate in the 17th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) to advance integrated drought management, strengthen global partnerships, and support countries in translating drought commitments into action.

UNCCD COP17 provides a key milestone for advancing drought resilience while building momentum towards the 2026 UN Water Conference, where drought and water security will feature prominently in global discussions.

As droughts become more frequent, prolonged, and severe under a changing climate, UNCCD COP17 provides an important opportunity to convene leaders, practitioners, and experts to strengthen partnerships, mobilise investments, and accelerate practical solutions for drought resilience.

Building on its longstanding partnership with UNCCD, GWP’s engagement at COP17 will focus on accelerating the implementation of integrated drought management by helping countries translate commitments into practical action. Through stronger partnerships, technical cooperation, peer-to-peer learning, capacity development, and investment opportunities, GWP will support countries in building long-term drought resilience. GWP experts will contribute to several official COP17 events covering country implementation, advances in drought monitoring and impact assessment, drought finance, and the role of water in connecting land, climate, and development agendas.

Through the Integrated Drought Management Programme (IDMP), jointly implemented with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), GWP has supported countries for more than a decade in strengthening drought policy, planning, monitoring, preparedness, and early action.

GWP’s engagement also highlights the role of water as a connector across land, climate, food, and development agendas, reinforcing the links between UNCCD COP17 outcomes and preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference.

UNCCD COP17 will also showcase the UNCCD Communities of Learning and Practice (CLPs) and the Integrated Drought Management Programme (IDMP) Community—global platforms co-facilitated by GWP that enable countries to exchange practical experiences, strengthen institutional capacity, and accelerate the implementation of drought resilience solutions. Throughout UNCCD COP17, GWP experts will contribute to a series of official sessions, technical events, and strategic dialogues that advance integrated drought management, strengthen country implementation, promote peer learning, and foster partnerships.

Highlighted sessions

18 August

Turning the Tide on Drought: From Country Needs to Action with the Integrated Drought Management Programme (IDMP), the Global Mechanism of UNCCD and Partners

Advances in Drought, Aridity and Impact Monitoring for Drought Resilience

19 August

Accelerating Drought Resilience through Learning, Collaboration and Practice

21 August

CLP Co-Chairs Annual Meeting

25 August

Water as a Connector: Building Momentum from UNCCD COP17 to the UN 2026 Water Conference

27 August

Drought, Gender and Investment: Mobilising Climate-Resilient Water and Land, Source-to-Sea Finance

Through its engagement at UNCCD COP17, GWP will strengthen strategic partnerships, showcase practical solutions, support countries in implementing integrated drought management, and help shape the global agenda on drought resilience while building momentum towards the 2026 UN Water Conference.

Follow GWP throughout UNCCD COP17 with highlights from side events, interviews, key outcomes and resources across its website and social media channels. Visit the UNCCD COP17 programme to explore the full agenda and learn more about GWP’s events and activities throughout the conference.