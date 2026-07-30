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The Business Research Company's Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Study Highlights How Industry Demand Is Evolving

Expected to grow to $17.2 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The cataract surgery devices and equipment market is experiencing steady development, driven by demographic shifts and technological progress. As the global population ages and medical innovations continue to improve surgical outcomes, this sector is set to maintain a solid growth trajectory. Below, we explore the market’s forecast, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and the factors shaping its future.

Steady Market Growth Expected for Cataract Surgery Devices and Equipment

The market for cataract surgery devices and equipment has shown consistent expansion recently and is forecasted to increase from $14.52 billion in 2025 to $15.02 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. Historically, this growth has been fueled by a rising elderly population, an increasing incidence of cataract cases, expansion of eye surgery facilities, wider acceptance of minimally invasive cataract surgeries, and the availability of advanced surgical tools.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue growing steadily, reaching $17.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.4%. Factors supporting this forecast include rising demand for customized intraocular lenses (IOLs), increasing use of laser-assisted cataract surgery, growth in ambulatory ophthalmic centers, greater investments in eye care infrastructure, and technological advances in surgical visualization equipment. Notable trends expected during this period feature greater adoption of premium and multifocal IOLs, expansion of femtosecond laser-assisted technologies, heightened use of advanced phacoemulsification systems, more outpatient surgery centers, and a sharpened emphasis on surgical precision and patient outcomes.

Understanding Cataract Surgery Devices and Their Role

Cataract surgery devices encompass the instruments and equipment utilized in the surgical treatment of cataracts—a condition characterized by the clouding of the eye’s lens, which leads to impaired vision. These devices support the removal of the opaque lens and replacement with an artificial intraocular lens to restore sight.

View the full cataract surgery devices and equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cataract-surgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Rising Elderly Population’s Impact on Market Expansion

One of the primary factors propelling the growth of the cataract surgery devices and equipment market is the increasing geriatric population, defined as individuals aged 65 and older. As people age, their likelihood of developing cataracts rises significantly, boosting the demand for related surgical interventions and the devices used in these procedures. The expanding elderly demographic directly contributes to a higher volume of cataract surgeries and the subsequent need for advanced surgical devices.

For instance, in January 2024, the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), a US-based non-profit research organization, reported that the population of Americans aged 65 and above is expected to grow from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050—a 47% increase. Additionally, this age group’s share of the total population is projected to rise from 17% to 23%. These projections highlight a significant aging trend in the United States, underlining the necessity to cater to the health needs of older adults, including cataract treatment, thereby driving market growth.

Regional Leaders in the Cataract Surgery Devices and Equipment Market

In terms of geographical market share, North America held the largest position within the global cataract surgery devices and equipment market in 2025. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific ranked as the second-largest region, showcasing strong demand and growing healthcare infrastructure. The market analysis covers various global regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of market distribution and opportunities worldwide.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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