Haskew Drive Temporary Closure Beginning Aug. 3

Posted on: Jul 30th, 2026 | AnnouncementsFeatured NewsPress ReleasesRoad Closures

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. – Haskew Drive, at its curve just east of McDonald Road in west Mobile County, will be temporarily closed to traffic beginning Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, to allow crews to complete a new section that will tie Haskew Drive into McDonald Road as part of the McDonald Road five-lane widening project.

The closure is expected to last approximately one week, with the roadway scheduled to reopen by the evening of Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. However, all construction projects are weather-dependent.

Message boards and detour signs will be in place before the closure. The detour route during this time is traveling northbound on McDonald Road, eastbound on Grand Oaks Drive, and southbound on White Oak Drive.

Motorists are asked to allow extra travel time during this closure.

This temporary closure is in Mobile County Commission District 3.

The McDonald Road five-lane widening project is funded through the 2016 Pay-As-You-Go Transportation Improvement Program and the State of Alabama. Pay-As-You-Go is a method of financing road and bridge improvements with no new taxes or debt. Funds are collected in advance of each road program. Since 1977, Mobile County's Pay-As-You-Go has committed more than $1 billion to local road improvements. It has been approved by voters each of the 20 times it has appeared on a ballot. All Mobile County Pay-As-You-Go Transportation Improvement Program booklets may be viewed at: https://www.mobilecountyal.gov/government/departments/pay-as-you-go/