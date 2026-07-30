LARUS Enhances First-Party IPv4 Leasing with Continuity Assurance for Enterprise Networks

New framework strengthens routing, reputation, support, and renewal continuity.

US, CO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LARUS has enhanced its first-party IPv4 leasing service with Continuity Assurance, a structured service framework designed to help enterprise network operators align IPv4 resources with the operational importance of their production workloads.The enhanced offering is intended for internet service providers, cloud infrastructure companies, hosting providers, telecommunications operators, data centers, managed service providers, and enterprise networks that require predictable access to IPv4 address space.LARUS provides IPv4 address space directly from its controlled first-party address pool. This model reduces reliance on reseller chains and gives customers a clearer relationship with the provider responsible for the address source, commercial agreement, routing coordination, renewal process, and operational support.Rather than treating IPv4 leasing as a capacity-only transaction, Continuity Assurance connects the lease with the operational controls required to keep IPv4-dependent services available.IPv4 Capacity Is Only the Starting PointIPv4 leasing allows organizations to expand their address capacity without purchasing IPv4 blocks outright. However, access to an address block alone does not guarantee that the resource will remain suitable for a live production environment.Enterprise network operators must also consider routing authorization, RPKI and ROA validity, reverse DNS, IP reputation, abuse handling, geolocation records, technical response times, and renewal certainty.A failure in any of these areas may create service disruption, routing changes, customer-impacting downtime, engineering costs, or an unexpected requirement to renumber an active network.Continuity Assurance is designed to help organizations select an IPv4 leasing structure based on the operational cost of failure rather than address capacity alone.Four Service Levels for Different Operational RequirementsLARUS now organizes its IPv4 leasing offering around four service levels:IPv4 Capacity OnlyIPv4 Capacity Only is intended for non-critical, price-sensitive, or self-managed deployments.It provides access to IPv4 capacity with best-effort operations for customers that can manage more of the technical and operational workload internally and can accept a lower level of continuity protection.Continuity ProductionContinuity Production is designed as the starting point for live production workloads.The service includes operational support for reverse DNS, IP reputation and blacklist monitoring, abuse and geolocation workflows, and a defined support response level.It is intended for organizations whose services depend on stable IPv4 operation but do not require the highest level of renewal or escalation protection.Continuity EnterpriseContinuity Enterprise is designed for organizations with stronger audit, procurement, governance, and operational requirements.The service adds priority operating controls, RPKI and ROA alignment with the contractual term, priority geolocation correction, routine abuse administration, and a faster support response level.It is intended for enterprise networks that require more predictable operational handling and clearer service accountability.Continuity CriticalContinuity Critical is intended for networks where renumbering is not an acceptable operational outcome.The service places renewal continuity at the center of the IPv4 leasing arrangement and includes guaranteed renewal, named operational handling, priority geolocation support, P1 response handling, and 24-hour escalation availability.This level is designed for critical infrastructure and production environments where changing an established IPv4 block could create significant service, engineering, security, or contractual consequences.Direct IPv4 Leasing with Clearer AccountabilityMany IPv4 leasing arrangements involve multiple intermediaries between the address source and the network operator.Each additional party can introduce another dependency when customers need assistance with routing, documentation, renewal, abuse reports, reputation issues, or operational escalation.LARUS provides IPv4 leasing from its own controlled address pool rather than relying on a reseller chain.By keeping the address source, commercial relationship, and continuity operations around one provider, LARUS aims to give customers a more direct and auditable path for resolving operational issues.This first-party model is particularly relevant for enterprise network operators that need to understand who is responsible for the address resource throughout its operational lifecycle.Supporting Production IPv4 DeploymentBefore an IPv4 allocation is confirmed, LARUS reviews the customer’s deployment profile, requested block size, ASN context, routing requirements, intended use, timing, and continuity requirements.The operational process may include:IPv4 requirement and deployment assessmentResource and allocation coordinationRouting authorization and documentationRPKI and ROA readinessReverse DNS configurationIP reputation and blacklist monitoringAbuse-report handling workflowsGeolocation support and correctionRenewal and lifecycle coordinationPackage-based support and escalationThe exact controls available depend on the Continuity Assurance package selected.This structure allows customers to avoid paying for unnecessary controls in non-critical environments while providing stronger protection for workloads where IPv4 disruption would have a material business impact.A Flexible Alternative to Purchasing IPv4 Purchasing IPv4 address space may be appropriate for organizations pursuing a long-term ownership strategy. However, acquisition may also require substantial upfront capital, transfer coordination, registry procedures, legal review, and ongoing resource management.Leasing provides an alternative for organizations that need to add IPv4 capacity while preserving capital and maintaining flexibility.Enterprise network operators may use leased IPv4 resources to support:Network and infrastructure expansionNew customer onboardingCloud and hosting servicesRegional service deploymentsTemporary or project-based requirementsCapacity planning during business growthIPv4-dependent systems operating alongside IPv6Production environments requiring predictable renewalBy combining first-party IPv4 access with selectable continuity controls, LARUS enables customers to choose a service structure that reflects the importance of the workload being supported.Built Around Operational ContinuityThe cost of losing access to an established IPv4 block may extend far beyond the leasing fee.Renumbering can require changes to routing configurations, firewall policies, access-control lists, customer allowlists, DNS records, security systems, application dependencies, and technical documentation.For infrastructure operators, these changes may also require engineering resources, customer communication, scheduled maintenance, and service-risk management.LARUS Continuity Assurance is built around reducing these operational uncertainties.The service framework allows customers to evaluate IPv4 leasing not only by price and block size, but also by routing readiness, support response, renewal requirements, and the potential impact of service interruption.Helping Enterprise Networks Plan with Greater CertaintyOrganizations considering IPv4 leasing can provide LARUS with their required block size, deployment profile, ASN context, intended use, preferred timing, and operational continuity requirements.LARUS will assess the request and recommend an IPv4 leasing structure based on the customer’s deployment and risk profile.Enterprise network operators can review IPv4 availability, pricing, and Continuity Assurance options at larus.net or contact sales@larus.net.About LARUSLARUS is a global IPv4 leasing and infrastructure company focused on IP resource operations, IPv4 transactions, routing support, resource management, and infrastructure delivery.LARUS supports internet service providers, cloud infrastructure companies, hosting providers, telecommunications operators, data centers, and enterprise networks that require predictable IPv4 availability and operational certainty.The company works across major Regional Internet Registry ecosystems and provides structured support for IPv4 leasing, routing coordination, registry procedures, documentation, resource deployment, and ongoing lifecycle management.For more information, visit larus.net.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.