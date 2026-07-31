Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Summary and Preview Cuts for Episode 5 have been released!

Episode 5 Episode1-2 Episode 3 Episode 4

The summary and preview cuts for Episode 5 of the TV anime Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia have been newly released.

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Written by Tomato Soup, the original manga, A Witch's Life in Mongol, is serialized in Japan on AKITASHOTEN’s Souffle and is a historical court drama set in the 13th-century Mongol Empire. It depicts the story of Sitara, a young girl who strives to survive a harsh fate by using knowledge as her weapon, and Töregene, a royal consort harboring a deep-seated hatred for the empire. Bound by a shared desire for revenge, the two women unite to defy their destinies.

The series has drawn significant attention, securing 1st place in Takarajimasha's Kono manga ga sugoi! 2023 (Women's Category) and placed in the Manga Taisho for two consecutive years (2023 and 2024). The original manga A Witch’s Life in Mongol was selected for the Grand Prize in the Comic Division at the 55th Japan Cartoonists Association Awards.

Animation production is handled by Science SARU, the internationally acclaimed studio behind works such as DAN DA DAN, The Heike Story, and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!.



Episode 5: Summary and Preview Cuts have been released!

Episode 5: “A Snake Shows Its Colors, Man Hides His Colors”

Having been given a secret order from Sorghaghtani, Sitara is tasked with investigating the movements of the Second Prince Chagatai, who has the potential to become a source of political conflict. With Shira’s help, she is able to make necessary arrangements. But just then, Sitara is accused of theft by Töregene, the sixth wife of Third Prince Ögedei, for possessing a "Jada Stone" that she came across, and is subjected to harsh interrogation.

Episode 5 Web Preview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hK5PvQDQ4kg



Summary and Preview Cuts from Episodes 1-4!

Episode 1: “All That Is in the Heavens and All That Is in the Earth”

The year is 1213, in the eastern Iranian city of Tus. Sitara, a young girl who has lost her mother and been torn far from her homeland, is taken in by Fatima, a kind-hearted lady from a family of scholars. At first, Sitara detests studying and tries to escape, but Fatima's son Muhammad, an aspiring scholar himself, teaches her the true importance of learning, telling her: "If you study and become wise, no matter what trouble befalls you, you’ll know the best way forward."

Episode 2: “The Roses That Bloom in Safar”

Eight years after Muhammad leaves on a journey, an army led by Tolui, the fourth prince of the Mongol Empire, invades the city of Tus where Sitara and everyone lives. Raiding their estate, Tolui plunders a treasured book from Fatima’s late husband’s collection, “Elements,” and burns the city to the ground. Plunged into the depths of despair as a captive of the Mongol army, Sitara is approached by Shira, a young boy working as an interpreter for the Mongols.

Episode 3: “An Undying Flame”

Motivated by a desire to move up in the world, Shira says he wants to introduce the learned Sitara to

Tolui. Sitara learns why Fatima was murdered and why “Elements” was taken, and vows to recover the

book that Fatima had cherished. This marks the beginning of her revenge towards the Mongol Empire,

which stole everything from her. Granted an audience with Tolui, Sitara introduces herself as “Fatima.”

Episode 3 Web Preview: https://youtu.be/ZiPEj2Y3By0?si=agQe1LfWEqxrTHh0

Episode 4: “Otchigin”

Sitara has become a tutor for Tolui's wife, Sorghaghtani, in her study of "Elements". Hiding away her intense hatred, she plays the role of an obedient confidante while biding her time. Several years pass and Sitara completely gains Sorghaghtani's trust. Suddenly, the emperor Genghis Khan passes away. Amidst major shifts in the political structure, Sitara receives an unexpected order.

Episode 4 Web Preview: https://youtu.be/DKRxW7zPHE4?si=fr4AfmQKcBXZ_dqS



Overview

Story

A young girl and an empress.

Bound by a shared desire for revenge, the two will shake the mightiest empire the world has ever known.

After losing her mother and being torn far from her homeland, a young girl named Sitara is taken in by Fatima, a kind-hearted lady from a family of scholars.

"If you study and become wise, no matter what trouble befalls you, you’ll know the best way forward."

Deeply moved by the words of Fatima’s son, Muhammad, Sitara comes to understand the possibilities and importance of knowledge and begins to deepen her education.

She dreams that one day, she might catch up with Muhammad, who has set off on a journey in pursuit of wisdom...

Meanwhile, under the reign of Emperor Genghis Khan, the mighty Mongol Empire continues its unstoppable march, conquering nation after nation and expanding its influence across the world. Before long, the tides of history reach the city where Sitara lives.

After losing everything to Tolui, the empire’s Fourth Prince, and being taken captive, Sitara resolves to use the only thing she has left, her intellect, to infiltrate the royal court and bring down the empire from within.

She does so while taking on the name “Fatima,” inherited from her mistress.

Though a flame of revenge burns within her heart, Sitara outwardly devotes herself to serving the empire. One day, she has a fateful encounter with Töregene, the sixth wife of the Third Prince, Ögedei. Haunted by a tragic past of her own, Töregene too carries a deep hatred for the empire within her heart.

Sitara and Töregene, two women who were never meant to meet. The moment they join hands, the wheels of fate begin to turn.



Broadcast Info

Broadcasting every Saturday at 11:30 pm JST on TV Asahi Networks and streaming from 1:00 am JST the next day on various platforms worldwide.

International Streaming & Broadcast / Licensee Info

Crunchyroll: Worldwide except Japan and Asia

ANIBOX: South Korea

Tropics Entertainment: Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao

ANIPLUS Asia: Southeast Asia

Univision: Mongolia

DEEP: Russia and Belarus

Staff

Original Story: Tomato Soup “A Witch's Life in Mongol” (Souﬄe/AKITASHOTEN)

Executive Director: Naoko Yamada

Director: Abel Gongora

Series Composition: Kanichi Kato

Character Design and Sakuga Chief: Kenichi Yoshida

Assistant Director: Takuya Fujikura

Art Director: Yuri Kabasawa

Color Design: Narumi Konno

Compositing Director: Naoki Takahashi

Editor: Kiyoshi Hirose

Music: Koshiro Hino

Sound Director: Noriyoshi Konuma

Animation Production: Science SARU

Cast

Sitara: Akira Sekine

Töregene: Ami Koshimizu

Fatima: Houko Kuwashima

Muhammad: Jun Saito

Ögedei: Hiro Shimono

Tolui: Ryota Suzuki

Shira: Miyu Irino

Chagatai: Daisuke Namikawa

Jochi: Kenji Nojima

Möge: Ayaka Asai

Sorghaghtani: Misaki Kuno

Kirgistani: Mayumi Shintani

Boraqchin: ????



Opening Theme Song

SEKAI NO OWARI

"Stella"

Ending Theme Song

QUEEN BEE

"STAR"

Links

Official Website: http://anime-jaadugar.com/

Official X (Japanese): @anime_jaadugar (https://x.com/anime_jaadugar)

Official X (Global): @Jaadugar_global (https://x.com/Jaadugar_global)



About Science SARU

Science SARU is an animation production company committed to nurturing new talent and implementing cutting-edge

creative technology; the company has produced projects across different mediums, including for television,

film, and streaming.

Representative works include the Annecy International Animation Film Festival Feature Film Grand Prix (Cristal)

winner Lu Over the Wall, as well as The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl, DEVILMAN crybaby, Keep Your Hands Off

Eizouken!, INU-OH, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, The Colors Within, and DAN DA DAN. The company is praised

worldwide for its high-quality work.

Science SARU’s Official Site: https://sciencesaru.com/

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Corporation is a national commercial broadcaster in Japan, leading the Japanese content industry with a network of 23 affiliate stations nationwide. Since 1979, TV Asahi has continued to deliver beloved animated series through “Doraemon,” one of Japan’s most iconic kids and family franchises. TV Asahi has also built a diverse animation portfolio over the years, including “Shin chan,” which has entertained audiences since 1992, as well as more recent titles such as “The Dangers in My Heart” and “Akane-banashi.” TV Asahi is also actively growing its global business through original anime production in India and collaborative projects with partner studios in Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, and the US.

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When using images from the work, please include the copyright notation below.

©Tomato Soup(AKITASHOTEN)/Jaadugar Committee



Manga Info

Title: A Witch’s Life in Mongol

Author: Tomato Soup

Serialized by AKITASHOTEN in Japan, available in English from YenPress

Link: https://yenpress.com/series/a-witch-s-life-in-mongol

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