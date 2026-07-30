The framework advances thin technical coordination, resource-level portability and stronger continuity protections for running networks

UK, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- heng.lu today publishes a policy framework for IPv4 and Internet number resource governance. The framework consolidates principles developed across the heng.lu notes, including Running-Code Primacy , thin coordination, registry continuity , resource-level portability and institutional accountability.The framework responds to the continuing operational importance of IPv4. Although IPv6 deployment continues, many networks remain dependent on IPv4 for customer connectivity, application delivery, security controls and business continuity.heng.lu maintains that Internet number coordination should remain focused on the minimum technical functions required for independent networks to operate together. These functions include preserving number-resource uniqueness, verifying control, maintaining accurate and auditable records, supporting reverse DNS and routing-security services, recording transfers and disputes, and protecting continuity during operational or governance difficulties.Thin Coordinationheng.lu defines this approach as thin coordinationUnder the proposed model, common registry functions remain limited to objective and verifiable technical requirements.Lawful commercial decisions involving leasing, financing, customer location, transaction pricing and deployment strategy should remain outside mandatory registry control unless they directly affect uniqueness, security integrity or registry accuracy.The framework recognises the importance of accurate records, technical coordination and reliable security services. However, the registry layer should not determine whether a lawful business model, commercial arrangement or deployment strategy deserves to exist.A registry may record, coordinate and protect uniqueness. Its authority should not extend to controlling lawful commercial decisions that do not compromise the technical integrity of the Internet number system.Running-Code PrimacyA central principle of the framework is **Running-Code Primacy**.Running-Code Primacy places the continuity of operational networks ahead of institutional procedure. A number-resource rule should be evaluated according to whether it protects a genuine operational requirement, including uniqueness, accurate records, proof of control, security integrity or network continuity.The priority is the continuity of running networks and the customers who depend on them.The framework also maintains that registry records should reflect operational, legal and market reality rather than be treated as the sole source that creates that reality.When a dispute arises, the matter should be isolated to the affected record or resource wherever possible. The last verified operational state should remain in place while the dispute is reviewed, reducing the risk of disruption to running networks and downstream users.Resource-Level Portabilityheng.lu calls for **resource-level portability**.Under this principle, the verified registry state and administration of a specific number resource should be capable of moving to a qualified successor mechanism when the existing operator becomes unable to maintain essential services.Resource-level portability is distinct from changing a company’s legal identity, membership status, place of incorporation or regional affiliation.The proposal concerns the continuity of an individual number resource, including its registration record, proof of control and relevant security information.A critical coordination function should not depend permanently on the continued operation, governance or legal position of a single institution.The framework summarises this principle as:Protect the ledger, not the gatekeeper.Essential registry records and services should be versioned, independently auditable, securely backed up and supported by tested continuity arrangements.The objective is to preserve uniqueness, registry accuracy, reverse DNS, routing-security information and operational access without treating any single registry operator as irreplaceable.Separating Registration from Enforcementheng.lu supports the structural separation of registry administration from enforcement and dispute resolution.The organisation responsible for maintaining number-resource records should not control every stage of a dispute involving registration, transfer or resource use.Under the proposed model, a registry may preserve evidence, identify competing claims, maintain audit trails and temporarily pause incompatible record changes.Final decisions affecting operational continuity should follow a clearly defined and independent review process.Essential registry and security services should remain available unless a narrowly defined technical condition or binding decision requires otherwise.Disputes should be contained rather than allowed to disrupt unrelated resources, networks or customers.Matching Power with ResponsibilityThe framework establishes that institutional responsibility should remain proportionate to institutional power.Decisions capable of delaying transfers, changing registry recognition or interrupting essential registry and security services may create significant operational consequences.Such decisions should be governed by objective criteria, documented reasons, defined service periods, transparent review procedures and appropriate accountability.The heng.lu position is straightforward: a registry should either accept responsibility proportionate to the authority it exercises or remain limited to narrow and verifiable technical functions.The complete framework is available at heng.luThe publication is intended to support continued discussion about a thinner, more resilient, portable and accountable system for Internet number coordination.About heng.luheng.lu publishes research and commentary on IPv4 resources, number-resource markets, registry governance, network continuity and the institutional design of Internet coordination.heng.lu advocates a thinner, more transparent, portable and accountable framework for critical Internet number resources.

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