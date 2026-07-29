TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Poffenberger Road

HAGERSTOWN, MD (July 29, 2026) – The Washington County Highway Department announces that Poffenberger Road will be closed between Garis Shop Road and the bridge on Thursday, July 30, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during the closure.

For further information, please contact Washington County’s Public Relations and Marketing Department at [email protected].

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