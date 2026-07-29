Sen. Lawrence celebrates new laws taking effect

AUGUSTA — Sen. Mark Lawrence, D-Eliot, is celebrating new laws taking effect today, July 29, after being passed by the Legislature earlier this year, including:

LD 2224 , “An Act to Reduce Certain Costs Associated with Residential Construction,” which will make housing more affordable for Maine people by cutting unnecessary regulations that drive up construction and housing costs.

, “An Act to Reduce Certain Costs Associated with Residential Construction,” which will make housing more affordable for Maine people by cutting unnecessary regulations that drive up construction and housing costs. The Millionaire Tax included in the Supplemental Budget , which asks the highest earners among us to contribute their fair share and using the new revenue to expand property tax relief.

, which asks the highest earners among us to contribute their fair share and using the new revenue to expand property tax relief. LD 2129 , “An Act to Prohibit Liens on Principal Residences and Wage Garnishments for Medical Debt,” which stops debt collectors from taking away your home or wages because of outstanding medical expenses.

, “An Act to Prohibit Liens on Principal Residences and Wage Garnishments for Medical Debt,” which stops debt collectors from taking away your home or wages because of outstanding medical expenses. LD 468 , “An Act to Address Food Insecurity by Helping Maine Residents Access Locally Produced Food,” which will help Maine residents stretch their SNAP dollars further and access locally produced food through investments in nutrition incentive programs like Farm Fresh Rewards and Maine Harvest Bucks.

, “An Act to Address Food Insecurity by Helping Maine Residents Access Locally Produced Food,” which will help Maine residents stretch their SNAP dollars further and access locally produced food through investments in nutrition incentive programs like Farm Fresh Rewards and Maine Harvest Bucks. LD 2043 , “An Act to Raise the Ogunquit Sewer District Debt Limit,” sponsored by Sen. Lawrence, which will enable the Ogunquit Sewer District to complete essential maintenance projects without burdening local taxpayers.

“This year, my colleagues and I worked to deliver solutions to many of the key issues facing our state,” said Sen. Lawrence. “From tackling the housing crisis by cutting red tape and making targeted investments, to standing up for our vulnerable neighbors and responding to the chaos in Washington, I’m proud of our work and know that these new laws will make a real difference in the lives of the people of the Seacoast region.”

This year, Sen. Lawrence returned to Augusta to lower everyday costs, protect Maine’s future and defend Mainers’ fundamental rights and freedoms.

As non-emergency legislation, LDs 2224, 2129, 468, 2043 and the Supplemental Budget took effect today, July 29, 90 days after the Second Regular Session of the 132nd Legislature adjourned.

Sen. Lawrence is serving his fourth and final consecutive term in the Maine Senate, representing District 35, which includes the towns of Eliot, Kittery, Ogunquit, South Berwick and York. Lawrence has served 11 nonconsecutive terms in the Maine Legislature.

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