X-Ray Cabinet: Inspecting Every Weld for Hidden Imperfections

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard welding shop recently acquired an advanced x-ray cabinet designed to streamline the inspection process and catch weld defects during early stages of training and weld work. This cutting-edge equipment will be utilized across multiple departments, acting as a key tool to prevent costly work stoppages and keep production schedules on track.

The acquisition of the cabinet is a result of the vision and strong partnership between the structural shop and the radiological control’s radiological protection branch. This is a new technology for the shipyard that marks a significant upgrade and is designed to enhance the quality of instruction and training for students at the welding school by providing real-time feedback on their welds.

Josh Cravens, welding school and pipe welding general foreman, explained the cabinet serves as a vital tool for conducting preliminary testing on welds before sending them to non-destructive testing (NDT) for a full inspection. “Welders receive an immediate assessment of their weld,” said Cravens. “If there are any defects, they are detected in real-time. This cuts down on review times and keeps production moving forward."

Furthermore, the x-ray cabinet positively impacts the operational capacity of the NDT division’s radiographic testing (RT) and other groups within the division. Additionally, it offers a dedicated research-and-development capability to test new welding processes and procedures in collaboration with the welding engineering NDT division.

Being able to make this detection sooner before it goes to NDT and RT for review not only decreases review time and eliminates work stoppage to welders in training. It also enables the welding shop to establish independent welder proficiency, making the inspection process more efficient.

Ultimately, the implementation of the x-ray cabinet represents far more than a simple technological upgrade for PNSY; it is a vital cornerstone for the shipyard's future. By serving as a critical tool to maintain operational competence, this technology directly contributes to strengthening the Chief of Naval Operation’s Foundry, ensuring all shipyards and intermediate maintenance facilities are equipped to meet the Navy’s critical mission of strengthening its maritime industrial bases for global defense and deterrence.

Simultaneously, it increases expertise at the right level by empowering welders and other shops to preserve and elevate their high-level technical proficiency. In doing so, PNSY ensures that its workforce sustains their skills and knowledge and remains fully prepared to uphold the Navy’s mission for decades to come.