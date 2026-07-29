Growing Together, EPA visits JBA

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. - Joint Base Andrews met with Environmental Protection Agency leadership to discuss continued collaboration for environmental protection efforts at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 21, 2026.

Andrews military leaders and Air Force Civil Engineer Center personnel showcased base environmental projects with EPA leadership, reinforcing Andrews’ commitment to environmental stewardship. The base has consistent touchpoints in its partnership with the EPA, Maryland Department of the Environment and the Prince George’s County Health Department.

“EPA is committed to continuing our collaboration with our state and federal partners on this important project to safeguard the well-being of the dedicated service members and military families at Joint Base Andrews,” said Thomas Croci, EPA Acting Assistant Administrator of the Office of Land and Emergency Management. “By cleaning and restoring this site, we are working with the U.S. Air Force to return it to productive use and fulfilling our mission to protect human health and the environment.”

The installation’s Environmental Restoration Program focuses on identifying, assessing, investigating and cleaning up any existing or emerging contamination on the base. The goal is pollution prevention and conservation, with an emphasis on restoration.

Joint Base Andrews has been in operation since 1942 and has been implementing long-term environmental remedies under the Environmental Restoration Program since 1985. U.S. Air Force Col. Karl W. Seekamp, 316th Wing and installation commander, says environmental responsibility remains a key part of daily operations and long-term planning.

"We live and work here, so being good stewards of JBA’s environment is very important to us,” said Seekamp. “Working closely with the EPA and our state agencies helps us find lasting ways to protect our land and water, whilealsoexecutingour24/7missionsin support of our nation’s senior leaders."

Joint Base Andrews has been in partnership with the EPA and other state and local environmental organizations for years. Their federally ordained agreements have guided site restoration, environmental monitoring and cleanup activities across the installation. These partnerships are designed to ensure mission elements and emerging projects meet federal standards while supporting the health of the surrounding community and ecosystem.

“The success of this work comes down to strong relationships. Joint Base Andrews, EPA, and our state and local partners have built a collaborative approach grounded in science and a shared commitment to protecting the surrounding community,” said EPA Regional Administrator Amy Van Blarcom-Lackey. “We’re proud to work alongside Joint Base Andrews to protect the environment while supporting an installation that serves such an important national mission.”

Joint Base Andrews is committed to environmental monitoring, restoration work and infrastructure improvements aimed at strengthening environmental stewardship. Andrews will continue to work alongside the EPA and other environmental partners to remain compliant with environmental policies during upcoming projects.