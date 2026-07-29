BAMC earns Full Transparency Badge from The Leapfrog Group

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, July 29, 2026 – Brooke Army Medical Center has earned the https://www.leapfroggroup.org/news-events/statement-leapfrog-president-and-ceo-leah-binder-%E2%80%93-honoring-hospitals-and-ascs-choose, recognizing the hospital's commitment to publicly reporting information about patient safety and quality through the annual https://www.leapfroggroup.org/data-users/leapfrog-hospital-survey.

The Full Transparency Badge is awarded to hospitals that complete, affirm, and submit all sections of the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, one of the nation's leading voluntary reporting programs focused on patient safety, quality, and transparency.

"As a hospital and health system, our priority will always be to take the best care of our patients and provide high-quality and safe care that they can trust," said Col. Kevin Kelly, BAMC commander. "Transparency in our practices is absolutely essential, not just for maintaining these high standards of patient safety, but for building and sustaining the trust that our service members, their families, and the San Antonio community deserve."

BAMC continues to solidify its reputation as a premier military healthcare institution by marking major operational milestones, leading clinical training advancements, and earning top national recognition for technological innovation.

Three Decades of Dedication and Clinical Advancements

BAMC is proudly celebrating its30th anniversaryat its current location, representing three decades of dedicated service to military personnel, families, and the surrounding community.

Elevating its clinical capabilities, BAMC's Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit 3 South Unit Practice Council recentlylaunched the first Surgical Cardiac Advanced Life Support certification programin August 2025. This critical initiative is specifically designed to equip nurses, advanced practice providers, and frontline clinicians with advanced, evidence-based protocols to ensure the highest standards of specialized care for post-operative cardiovascular and thoracic surgical patients.

Award-Winning Innovation and Specialized Reconstruction

Furthering its reputation for cutting-edge medicine, BAMC is one of only two military medical treatment facilities designated by the Defense Health Agency as aCenter of Excellence in Maxillofacial Restoration.Operating as a vital regional hub, the program accelerates innovation and establishes standards of care for warfighters recovering from complex injuries or diseases of the face, mouth, and jaws.

Additionally, the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives has once againnamed BAMC one of the nation's "Most Wired" medical facilities. Achieving Level 8 in both Acute and Ambulatory categories, BAMC stands as the only Defense Health Agency facility recognized, ranking above its peers in cybersecurity, analytics, and patient engagement through its strategic integration of emerging technologies.

"We applaud Brooke Army Medical Center for its commitment to transparency," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "Transparency is one of the most powerful drivers of improvement in health care. By fully participating in the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, Brooke Army Medical Center is helping patients and families access meaningful information about the safety and quality of their care."

The Leapfrog Full Transparency Badge appears on Leapfrog's https://ratings.leapfroggroup.org/ and identifies hospitals that have committed to openly sharing information about their performance.

For more information about BAMC, visit https://bamc.tricare.mil/.

About BAMC Brooke Army Medical Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, serves as the largest and most robust military healthcare organization within the Military Health System providing safe, quality care to our military service members, their families, veterans and civilian emergency patients.

Both inpatient and outpatient services are provided by approximately 8,500 staff members, including active-duty military personnel from each of our uniformed services, federal civilian employees, contractors and volunteers. BAMC is proud to provide compassionate, patient-centered care for more than 240,000 military beneficiaries living throughout the greater-San Antonio area.

BAMC’s Level I Trauma Center serves San Antonio and the surrounding region, caring for more than 4,000 military and civilian trauma patients and 80,000 emergency department visits annually. As the sole Level I Trauma Center within the DoW, it serves as the premier medical readiness training platform for both the Army and the Air Force.

About The Leapfrog Group Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers,https://www.leapfroggroup.org/?utm_source=chatgpt.comis a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for patient safety and transparency. Leapfrog collects, analyzes, and publicly reports data on hospital and ambulatory surgery center performance to help patients, purchasers,and other stakeholders make informed health care decisions.Leapfrog’s flagship initiatives include thehttps://www.leapfroggroup.org/data-users/leapfrog-hospital-safety-grade?utm_source=chatgpt.com, a biannual letter grade focused exclusively on hospital safety, and thehttps://www.leapfroggroup.org/data-users/leapfrog-hospital-survey?utm_source=chatgpt.com, a voluntary survey that publicly reports hospital performance on patient safety and quality measures. Leapfrog’s ratings and reports are peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.For more from Leapfrog, follow us on https://twitter.com/LeapfrogGroup, https://www.linkedin.com/company/leapfrog-group, https://www.facebook.com/TheLeapfrogGroup/ and https://www.instagram.com/TheLeapfrogGroup and https://mailchi.mp/leapfrog-group/stay-up-to-date-with-the-leapfrog-group.