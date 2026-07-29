Updated proponent training material on ATN

The Army Training Network (ATN) is a secure website that hosts a variety of training and education resources. Since ATN’s inception in 2009, it has grown to include more than 1,200 pages and 500 links to external sites.

ATN also hosts proponent pages. Proponent pages promote new products, accommodate new and revised training methods, and inform the Force of changes so that Soldiers and training planners have the most up-to-date proponent information. This article highlights recent updates to proponent pages on ATN, along with where to find them and what purpose they serve in training methodology.

Force on Force Training Division

Force-on-Force Training Division (FoFTD) performs as the Army's centralized planner, manager, and integrator for capability development and user activities associated with live training systems and enablers of live training systems. FoFTD assesses doctrine, organization, training, materiel, leadership and education, personnel, and facilities (DOTMLPF) requirements associated with the development of live capabilities. Assisted by appropriate proponents and user representatives, FoFTD ensures associated products are developed to meet system milestones.

FoFTD recently added a new page: the Force-on-Force Combat Training Center - Instrumentation System (CTC-IS): https://atn.army.mil/combat-training-center. Its purpose is to collect real-time data on soldiers, vehicles movements, and engagements with OPFOR to provide critical feedback forAfter-Action Reviews (AARs).

CULTURAL & AREA STUDIES OFFICE

Command and General Staff College (CGSC) Cultural & Area Studies Office (CASO) serves the educational mission within the institution and across the Army. CASO, in conjunction with partner organizations, provides a mechanism to engage all CGSC constituencies concerning the importance of cultural, political, economic, and social factors in shaping the operational environment. CASO outreach extends across the Army with a variety of educational programs, including publishing, guest speakers, direct support to CGSC classes, live panels, video podcasts, international cooperation, and research. CASO’s purpose is to assist in preparing globally responsive and regionally aligned forces that work with a variety of partners to execute the Army's Prevent, Shape, and Win strategy.

CASO recently updated training documents to ensure training information remains relevant to users. Access the CASO digital library here: https://www.army.edu/CGSC/CASO/Digital-Library/

Find the CASO main page here: https://atn.army.mil/cultural-area-studies-office

C-sUAS

Recent conflicts have seen a significant increase in unmanned system threats on sea and in the air. Countering aerial threats, used for reconnaissance and attack, is critical in the Army achieving success on the battlefield. To combat these threats, ATN hosts the Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-sUAS) guide, which acknowledges the need for home station training support for all units and services to counter the small, unmanned aircraft systems threat. The hosted guide provides resources to inform commanders, trainers, and trainees, and includes:

Updated publications and resources

Notional roles within a C-sUAS Engagement Coordination Section

Resource requirements and training materials to provide simulated Forward Area Air Defense (FAAD) Command and Control (C2) engagement operations training

Self-Development and Institutional Training courses

NIPR and SIPR Team links for further C-sUAS resources

Policies and procedures for utilizing Electromagnetic Warfare C-sUAS devices and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Home Station Training

C-sUAS recently updated contact info reviewing documents and resources to certify all were accurate and relevant. Access all C-sUAS pages here:

https://atn.army.mil/counter-small-unmanned-aircraft-systems

Other Proponent Pages

Other proponent pages housed on ATN include Army Space Training Division (ASTD), Basic Combat Training, and Company Commander/First Sergeant Pre-Command Course (CCFSPCC), all recently updated.

The Army Space Training Division (ASTD) prepares Soldiers to operate effectively in and through Denied, Degraded, and Disrupted Space Operational Environments (D3SOE). Aligned with the FY24 Army Space Training Strategy, ASTD delivers critical training and expertise across the training spectrum to integrate, protect, and exploit space capabilities in multidomain operations. Find the Army Space Training Division here: https://atn.army.mil/army-space-training-division

Basic Combat Training site provides information on the current Basic Combat Training Program of Instruction, along with all of the classes and Lesson Plans associated with Basic Combat Training. Find the Basic Combat Training page here: https://atn.army.mil/basic-combat-training

The purpose of the Company Commander/First Sergeant Pre-Command Course (CCFSPCC) is to provide company command teams knowledge in key areas leading to effective leadership in garrison operations. Find the CCFSPCC here: https://atn.army.mil/company-commander-first-sergeant-pre-command-course-(ccfspcc)

Check ATN to see if your proponent pages have been updated, or to contact the ATN team, who stand ready to work with proponents and other organizations in supporting and hosting training content: https://atn.army.mil/ .

Updated Platoon Leader’s Guide to Training Management

On November 15, 2025, the Army launched ATIS Training—a streamlined, intuitive platform for managing individual and unit training records. As the Army’s authoritative enterprise training management solution, ATIS Training replaces the Digital Training Management System. ATIS Training offers an efficient suite of applications designed to empower leaders and Soldiers by modernizing the planning, visualization and management of individual and unit training data.

The Training Management Directorate (TMD) recently updated the Platoon Leader’s Guide to Training Management to reflect the sunset of DTMS and the arrival of ATIS training. Leaders can leverage ATIS to streamline planning, improve training oversight, and ensure compliance with Army standards.

TMD also updated ATN with links to ATIS. ATIS Training applications enable leaders and Soldiers to plan, manage, and visualize training data effectively. Key features include:

· Digital Job Book and Individual Training Record · Army Fitness Test (AFT) and Combat Fitness Test (CFT) results · Weapons Qualification Tracking · Individual Tasks and Mandatory Training Management, including: o AR 350-1 training. o Army Warrior Tasks (AWT). o Individual Critical Task Lists (ICTL) o Expert Soldier Badge (E3B) training · Jump Log Management with Airborne Ready · Unit Training Schedule Development · Training Dashboards

The ATIS Training Management Knowledge Base on ATN provides tutorials, user guides, and video walkthroughs to help familiarize users with ATIS capabilities and best practices. The knowledge base also features detailed instructions for accessing and using ATIS applications.

ATN Learning Products

Updated tutorials and learning products are available across ATN. The ATN overview video now reflects and incorporates the implementation of ATIS. Other updated learning products include the Unit Training Management page, Interactive Training Doctrine Page, and Institutional UTM PME page.

To learn more about proponents and proponent updates, navigate to ATN, maintained by the Training Management Directorate (TMD). TMD, under Combined Arms Command, maintains training management podcasts, tutorials, and tools to help commanders and small unit leaders build sound training plans, conduct more efficient and informative training meetings and briefings, and successfully plan, prepare, execute, evaluate, and assess training exercises. Visit us today at https://atn.army.mil/.