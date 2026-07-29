McConnell to Host 2026 AMC Summer Industry Preview

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. -- Air Mobility Command will host the 2026 Summer Industry Preview at McConnell Air Force Base, Aug. 18-19, 2026.

During this year’s event, AMC will showcase mission support teams through operational demonstrations highlighting real-world challenges. Industry partners will engage with Airmen, observe mission operations, and explore practical solutions to improve mission effectiveness and strengthen partnerships.

“Our primary goal is to foster targeted innovation between Air Mobility Command and our industry partners by directly communicating the real-world operational challenges we face,” said Brandy Epperson, 22nd Contracting Squadron director of business operations. “The Summer Industry Preview serves as a unified platform for our wings to showcase their capabilities while inviting industry leaders to develop pragmatic, accessible solutions that can be rapidly acquired and fielded.”

Participants will observe demonstrations highlighting mobility operations and mission support team capabilities, including aircraft cargo loading, civil engineer operations, power generation, personnel support, and contingency communications. The demonstrations are intended to help industry partners identify opportunities for technologies that improve operational effectiveness and address capability gaps.

“Experiencing the mission in person helps developers visualize exactly how our Airmen operate, highlighting performance gaps and sparking creative solutions we hadn’t previously considered,” Epperson said.

For the first time, the Summer Industry Preview will be hosted in Wichita, Kansas, providing local businesses and industry partners an opportunity to collaborate directly with McConnell Air Force Base and Air Mobility Command while building new partnerships within the defense industrial base.

“This is a premier opportunity to forge lasting partnerships with McConnell Air Force Base and Air Mobility Command,” Epperson said. “Beyond working with the military, this event serves as a massive networking catalyst for businesses to establish new commercial partnerships and subcontractor relationships.”

The deadline for registration closes Aug. 2. For more information or to register for the Summer Industry Preview: https://app.govly.com/public/opportunities/16642665