‘We Are the Ember’: Gen. Dale White Demands Speed on Air Force Programs

DAYTON, Ohio (AFLCMC) — General Dale White traveled to Dayton, Ohio to deliver a message of speed in acquisition. His keynote address was part of Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID) at the Dayton, Ohio Convention Center. LCID is presented by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

Facing hundreds of defense acquisition experts, Gen. White issued a challenge to abandon the status quo and reframe acquisition as a warfighting function.

"For too long, we have sat back and relaxed under the idea that we're an administrative and mission support function," Gen. White said. "Those days are gone. The time is now for this community to deliver."

Currently serving as the Pentagon’s first Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager (DRPM) for Critical Major Weapon Systems, Gen. White outlined his vision for a streamlined, outcome-focused defense enterprise. Furthermore, he urged the workforce to cut through decades of accumulated regulatory and process burdens.

The Historical Blueprint: Project “Silverplate”

To ground his call for rapid transformation, Gen. White pointed to history that happened very close to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. This August will mark 81 years since the end of World War II in the Pacific; a victory achieved in part through a rapid acquisition effort.

During the war, Col. Roscoe Charles Wilson led the “Silver Plated Project” out of Wright Field in Dayton. It eventually became known as code name "Silverplate" within the Manhattan Project for the program that modified B-29 bombers to carry atomic weapons.

"Col. Wilson broke down doors across Dayton all the way to Washington, D.C.," Gen. White explained. "He overcame those cross-department challenges and worked with industry to get the high-performance engines they needed."

Quick acquisition efforts like Silverplate helped the United States win WWII.

Golden Rules of the DRPM Office

Gen. White's role was created to bypass outdated processes and accelerate the programs most critical to national security. He enforces three golden rules across his portfolio:

Empowered Execution: Fully enabling Portfolio Acquisition Executives (PAEs) to act with extreme urgency. Eliminate obstacles and get out of the way of innovation. Integration Over Independence: Avoiding the creation of "DRPM-only" processes. The office integrates directly with the services to maintain clarity of execution. Shared Accountability with Industry: Embracing open system architectures will help defense partners and the Air Force collaborate more effectively.

Progress Reports on Critical Programs

During his address, Gen. White also provided updates on weapon systems within his direct reporting portfolio:

B-21 Raider

The stealth bomber program serves as "the physical proof our warfighting-focused acquisition mindset can and will work," White said. Bolstered by an additional $4.5 billion in the FY26 budget, the Air Force has boosted B-21 industrial capacity by 25%. Additionally, the program is hitting flight milestones. “B-21 Raiders will be on the ramp at Ellsworth Air Force base in 2027,” White said without hesitation.

Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA)

Gen. White pointed to the CCA program as an example of shattering traditional acquisition silos. By embedding operators, requirements owners, and builders together from day one, the program went from first flight to a successful live-fire weapons release in just nine months.

White also noted the Air Force is "killing vendor lock" on CCA through its mission autonomy strategy and government-owned open architecture, meaning software remains a highly competitive marketplace.

F-47 Family of Systems

Characterized by "extreme teaming" with industry partners, the F-47 program has entered its engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase with unprecedented maturity.

"The F-47 will fly in this administration," Gen. White declared.

Moving Beyond Transactional Requirements

During a Q&A session, Gen. White expanded on his philosophy regarding industry partnerships and requirements generation. He listed the three traits that make a high-performing industry partner: understanding the fight, leaning into action, and recognizing the shared national stakes. "Nations go to war, not just militaries," he said. "If we lose, we lose as a Nation. Their children and grandchildren have as much on the line as we do."

Ultimately, Gen. White emphasized that true transformation cannot be directed solely from the Pentagon.

"We in the Pentagon - and this culture we've created to clear the way - are the ember. You are the forest fire. Let it burn."