Treasury Unveils Redesigned CFIUS Website

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of the Treasury, as Chair of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), today launched a dedicated CFIUS website that modernizes how information is organized and introduces new features to help parties better understand and navigate CFIUS processes. The new site improves the accessibility of existing CFIUS content and provides additional resources to the public to support earlier, more effective engagement with CFIUS.

“CFIUS plays a critical role in protecting U.S. national security while ensuring the United States remains the world’s most attractive destination for investment,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “With this new website, the Trump Administration is significantly upgrading CFIUS’s customer service, making it easier for companies, investors, and their counsel to find the information they need, understand our processes, and facilitate greater foreign investment in the United States, consistent with the goals of President Trump’s America First Investment Policy.”

The website, accessible at CFIUS.gov, introduces a pre-filing consultations portal that parties can use to ask questions about CFIUS and submit information about their transactions to engage with the Committee early in the process. This tool is intended to help parties better understand CFIUS processes and filing options and to support more efficient reviews.

The site also features a new, high-level risk matrix that describes common categories of national security risk that CFIUS identifies in its reviews of foreign investment transactions, along with an illustrative list of sample mitigation measures CFIUS may use to address such risks. New process guidance explains considerations for filing declarations and notices, common sources of CFIUS process delays and best practices to avoid them, frequently requested information not required by CFIUS’s regulations, and recommended approaches for submitting organizational charts.

“Today’s launch reflects Treasury’s continued commitment to transparency, accessibility, and operational excellence in investment security,” said Assistant Secretary for Investment Security Chris Pilkerton. “By providing earlier touchpoints with the Committee, clearer guidance on our procedures, and practical examples of risks and mitigation, this website will help parties move more efficiently through the CFIUS process and engage with the Committee early and effectively.”

Dedicated pages on the new site provide information about key initiatives of Treasury’s Office of Investment Security (OIS), including the Known Investor Program, the Investment Security Technology Initiative, and the Strategic Vendor Program, and will be updated as these efforts develop. The website also links to OIS’s new presence on X, where stakeholders can receive updates on CFIUS initiatives and other investment security developments.

CFIUS is an interagency committee chaired by the Department of the Treasury that reviews certain foreign investment transactions in the United States to assess and address any national security risks arising from such transactions.

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