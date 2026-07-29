Sen. Rotundo celebrates new laws taking effect

AUGUSTA — Today, the 2026 supplemental budget takes effect after being passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Janet T. Mills earlier this year. As Senate chair of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, Sen. Peggy Rotundo, D-Lewiston, is celebrating investments in critical programs and services, including:

Property Tax Relief: Expanding direct relief to eligible homeowners and renters under an enhanced Property Tax Fairness Credit.

Expanding direct relief to eligible homeowners and renters under an enhanced Property Tax Fairness Credit. Housing Access and Security: Investing more than $65 million across eviction prevention, emergency shelters, affordable housing initiatives, Community Aging in Place programs and Maine Veterans’ Homes.

Investing more than $65 million across eviction prevention, emergency shelters, affordable housing initiatives, Community Aging in Place programs and Maine Veterans’ Homes. Energy Affordability : Providingtargeted relief to help low-income households manage heating and electricity bills as energy prices remain volatile.

: Providingtargeted relief to help low-income households manage heating and electricity bills as energy prices remain volatile. Childcare and Education: Providing funding to support essential safety upgrades for school buses, ensure access to free school meals for public pre-K students, clear the waitlist for the Child Care Affordability Program and establish a bell-to-bell cell phone ban that keeps our students focused.

Providing funding to support essential safety upgrades for school buses, ensure access to free school meals for public pre-K students, clear the waitlist for the Child Care Affordability Program and establish a bell-to-bell cell phone ban that keeps our students focused. Access to Justice: Supporting legal representation for Mainers facing critical threats like eviction, domestic violence and elder abuse; making up federal funding shortfalls for sexual violence support services like crisis hotlines, shelters and court advocacy; and establishing a statewide system to track sexual assault forensic examination (SAFE) kits.

Supporting legal representation for Mainers facing critical threats like eviction, domestic violence and elder abuse; making up federal funding shortfalls for sexual violence support services like crisis hotlines, shelters and court advocacy; and establishing a statewide system to track sexual assault forensic examination (SAFE) kits. Workforce Support: Investing in efforts such as University of Maine workforce initiatives, expanded retirement security for state employees in highly demanding jobs and a cost-of-living adjustment for direct care workers.

“So many in our community are feeling the weight of rising costs for critical necessities like food, energy, healthcare and housing – paired with new insecurity in federal funding for the programs that help families get by,” said Sen. Rotundo. “I am proud of the way Maine has responded through this supplemental budget, with meaningful investments to lower everyday costs, protect our future and defend fundamental rights and freedoms.”

As non-emergency legislation, the supplemental budget takes effect today, July 29, 90 days after the Second Regular Session of the 132nd Legislature adjourned.

Sen. Rotundo is serving her sixth nonconsecutive term in the Maine Senate, representing Lewiston. She serves as Senate chair of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee.

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