New laws sponsored by Sen. Ingwersen take effect

AUGUSTA — Today, new laws introduced by Sen. Henry Ingwersen, D-Biddeford, went into effect after being passed by the Legislature earlier this year.

LD 468, “ An Act to Address Food Insecurity by Helping Maine Residents Access Locally Produced Food ,” removes barriers for people to access nutritious food and mitigates the impacts of food insecurity.

,” removes barriers for people to access nutritious food and mitigates the impacts of food insecurity. LD 1728, “ An Act to Improve Affordability, Stability and Access in the Child Care Affordability Program ,” lowers the cap on co-payments for participants in the Child Care Affordability Program from 10% to 7% of their annual income.

,” lowers the cap on co-payments for participants in the Child Care Affordability Program from 10% to 7% of their annual income. LD 2004, “ An Act to Enhance Support of Local Nutrition Incentive Programs by Modifying the Eligibility Requirements of the Fund to Address Food Insecurity and Provide Nutrition Incentives ,” better protects state food security programs from federal cuts in funding.

,” better protects state food security programs from federal cuts in funding. LD 2144, “Resolve, to Establish a Working Group to Prioritize Wellness and Mental Health Resources for Heritage Industries,” creates a working group to meet and produce policy recommendations to address the mental health needs of farmers, fishermen and loggers in Maine.

“As a beekeeper and a former teacher, I know the value of hard work, and I know people who work hard need a voice in Augusta,” said Sen. Ingwersen. “Childcare providers, farmers and food producers, parents — those are the people I think about when I sponsor a bill. They rarely ask for help, but, as Mainers do, we always show up make our neighbors’ lives a little easier. I hope these new laws will do just that.”

As non-emergency legislation, LDs 468, 1728, 2004 and 2144 take effect today, July 29, 90 days after the Second Regular Session of the 132nd Legislature adjourned.

This year, Sen. Ingwersen returned to Augusta to lower everyday costs, protect Maine’s future and defend Mainers’ fundamental rights and freedoms.

Sen. Henry Ingwersen represents Senate District 32, which includes Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Hollis and Lyman. He is currently finishing his second term in the Maine Senate and serves as the Senate chair of the Health and Human Services Committee and as a member of the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee.

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