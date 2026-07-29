Sen. Carney announces second session laws taking effect

AUGUSTA — Today, new laws introduced by Sen. Anne Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth, took effect after being passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Janet T. Mills earlier this year.

LD 1444 , “An Act to Clarify the Application of Finch v. U.S. Bank, N.A.,” helps keep Mainers in their homes by prohibiting lenders that lost a foreclosure case before 2024 due to their failure to comply with notice requirements from bringing a new foreclosure claim against the same homeowner.

, “An Act to Clarify the Application of Finch v. U.S. Bank, N.A.,” helps keep Mainers in their homes by prohibiting lenders that lost a foreclosure case before 2024 due to their failure to comply with notice requirements from bringing a new foreclosure claim against the same homeowner. LD 1949 , “An Act Regarding Energy Fairness,” will strengthen the framework in which decisions about Maine’s electric system are made by ensuring that the voices and budgets of Maine households are squarely and officially in the equation. It makes affordability a statutory priority, elevates transparency and promotes data-driven policymaking.

Sen. Carney also commends the 2026 supplemental budget taking effect, which includes funding to expand access to legal representation for Mainers with low income. The supplemental budget invests in both public defense services and civil legal aid for Mainers facing critical threats like eviction, domestic violence and elder abuse, priorities that are central to her work in the Legislature.

“This year brought no shortage of challenges in communities across Maine – from rising costs of necessities like healthcare and energy to rollbacks of federal support for fundamental rights and critical services. While there’s much work left to do, this legislative session was full of meaningful progress to improve affordability, protect Maine’s future and stand up to threats against our rights and freedoms,” said Sen. Carney. “As the bills my colleagues and I advanced take effect as law this week, we are another step closer to a version of Maine that is accessible, safe and fair for all.”

As non-emergency legislation, LDs 1444, 1949 and the Supplemental Budget took effect on July 29, 90 days after the Second Regular Session of the 132nd Legislature adjourned.

Sen. Carney is in her third term in the Maine Senate, representing South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and part of Scarborough. She serves as Senate chair of the Judiciary Committee and the Joint Rules Committee and as a member of the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee.

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